Egypt, Algeria Seek Deeper Agricultural Cooperation, Joint Investment Partnerships

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, held talks with his Algerian counterpart, Yacine Oualid, on strengthening bilateral cooperation and translating the longstanding fraternal ties between the two countries into concrete economic and investment partnerships in the agricultural sector.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 24th International Exhibition for Agriculture, Livestock and Food Industries, currently being held in Algiers. Discussions focused on activating mechanisms for integration and exchanging expertise to address regional challenges, particularly climate change, water scarcity, and sustainable food security.

During the meeting, Farouk reviewed Egypt's experience in implementing major national agricultural expansion projects, particularly the New Delta project. He reaffirmed Egypt's readiness to transfer expertise in desert land reclamation, digital transformation in agriculture, and the adoption of modern irrigation systems, in addition to providing high-yield and drought-resistant seeds to Algeria.

The two sides also explored opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange in livestock breed improvement, as well as the development and production of veterinary vaccines.

Discussions further addressed strengthening partnerships and encouraging investment between business communities in both countries, particularly in agro-industries, with the aim of building more resilient regional supply chains.

The ministers also reviewed mechanisms to accelerate bilateral trade in agricultural products while simplifying quarantine and customs procedures. Both sides pledged to provide the necessary support and incentives for investors to establish joint agricultural and industrial projects.

The two ministers stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between Egypt and Algeria in line with the vision of the political leadership in both countries, particularly amid mounting global challenges that require closer coordination.

They added that the coming period would witness accelerated implementation steps to advance agreed areas of cooperation, supporting sustainable development and promoting shared prosperity for both nations.