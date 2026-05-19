Bitcoin Hovers Under $77K As US Bond Yields Near 20-Year Highs

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin traded around month-to-date lows on Tuesday as a surge in U.S. Treasury yields pressured risk assets and spilled into safe-haven plays. The market backdrop remained dominated by elevated oil prices, war-risk sentiment, and a sense that central-bank dynamics may stay tight longer than anticipated.

Key points:

Bitcoin moved with other risk assets as U.S. bond yields jumped, amplifying pressure on equities and crypto markets. Macro headwinds, including higher oil prices and the ongoing energy-inflation backdrop, pressured sentiment and pushed precious metals lower. Bitcoin hovered near a critical technical level, with analysts warning that a break lower could prolong a period of consolidation. Geopolitical headlines and policy developments added to the volatility, underscoring the fragility of the current risk-off environment.

US 30-year yields spike to multi-decade highs

Market data indicated BTC /USD was trading just under $77,000 as Wall Street opened, maintaining the prior session's floor but facing renewed pressure from higher long-dated yields. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest level since July 2007, a move that reverberated through stocks, gold, and other traditional safe havens.

This shift fueled a broad risk-off mood as investors recalibrated the cost of capital against inflationary pressures and potential escalations in energy-related spending. Gold also weakened, with the XAU/USD pair dipping below $4,500 to mark its weakest level since late March, illustrating how the macro unwind was affecting non-equity assets as well.

Ole S. Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, framed the move as a response to increased demand for“greater compensation for holding longer-dated debt amid war-driven energy inflation and mounting concerns over widening budget deficits.” He noted the price dynamics showed a market reacting to a confluence of oil momentum, inflation expectations, and central-bank rate outlooks.

In another signal of the day's risk-off tone, traders and observers pointed to the broader bond-market reaction as a primary driver of the market's pullback in risk assets, including Bitcoin.

Bitcoin at a crucial support zone, but upside remains uncertain

Within the crypto space, anxiety over the macro setup grew as traders weighed the persistence of high yields against the possibility of renewed liquidity support. Strategy-focused commentator Michaël van de Poppe highlighted a dual drag on Bitcoin from elevated bond yields and firm oil prices, arguing that these factors are not supportive of risk-on assets in the near term.

He noted that a sustained move below key levels could imply a longer accumulation phase before renewed upside, underscoring the risk-off environment more than a definitive breakout signal. A later post summarized the risk:“Anything lower of $75,000-76,000 might signal that the accumulation needs to take longer.”

Analysts stressed that Bitcoin's near-term trajectory would likely hinge on how quickly the macro pressures abate-particularly whether yields cool and if oil subsides-before investors gain enough confidence to re-enter risk assets with conviction.

Geopolitics and macro headlines compound market sensitivity

Beyond the bond market, headlines surrounding the U.S. stance on Iran and broader Middle East tensions fed into a tense mood acrossAsset classes. Reported moves and comments from political leaders and influencers contributed to the sense that the risk environment remains prone to sudden shifts, with macro catalysts capable of jolting both traditional markets and crypto markets in tandem.

In a related line of commentary, market observers pointed to the possibility that even brief developments in the conflict landscape or diplomatic engagements could modulate oil prices and inflation expectations, further shaping the path of Bitcoin and other risk assets in the short term.

What to watch next

Market participants will be watching the trajectory of U.S. yields, oil prices, and central-bank signals for any signs of a reversal in the risk-off mood. If long-dated yields resume their ascent or oil remains elevated, Bitcoin could test additional support levels again, delaying any meaningful upside momentum. Conversely, a broad-based risk-on rebound and cooling inflation expectations could help BTC regain traction, particularly if liquidity conditions improve and investors re-enter the market with a renewed appetite for crypto risk assets.

Additionally, traders will be mindful of geopolitical developments and policy remarks that could amplify volatility. Given the current cross-currents, readers should prepare for continued price dispersion across crypto and traditional markets as new data and headlines emerge.

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