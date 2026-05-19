UPDATE - HPNN's Digitalage Launches Next-Generation Verified Media Infrastructure Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New public operating platform consolidates creator onboarding, partner engagement, governance, public disclosures, and product direction as Digitalage advances toward production validation

TEMECULA, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc., has launched Digitalage as the Company's public operating platform for verified media infrastructure. The site consolidates creator onboarding pathways, partner engagement frameworks, governance policies, public disclosures, and product direction in one location as Digitalage advances toward production validation.

Digitalage is not building another social media platform. The Company is developing the underlying systems for verified content creation, protection, classification, distribution, and monetization. Its operating thesis is that live content should carry verification, rights, and economic participation as native properties from the moment it is captured.

The website creates a practical operating foundation for Digitalage's next stage. It currently houses the Company's infrastructure framework, creator onboarding pathway, partner engagement model, legal and compliance policies, and public company information. As product validation advances, the site is expected to expand with creator tools, partner documentation, and operating updates tied to the validation process.

"This is an operating step, not a marketing event," said Peter Michaels, Chief Executive Officer of Hop-on, Inc. and Co-Founder of Digitalage, Inc. gives creators, partners, investors, and the public a single place to understand what we are building, how the infrastructure is being organized, and how we intend to bring it forward as we move into production validation."

The launch follows previously announced deployment milestones and comes as Digitalage prepares its creator-facing experience, partner pathways, and infrastructure validation process. The Company expects to provide updates as validation, onboarding, partner discussions, and operating metrics develop.

The new website is available at

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN), is building media infrastructure for verified live and recorded content, including creation, protection, classification, distribution, and monetization. Digitalage is focused on systems that help creators, rights holders, brands, publishers, and media partners turn content into structured, searchable, rights-aware, and monetizable media assets. The Company is preparing its systems, creator pathways, and partner framework for production validation. For more information, visit or contact....

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a publicly traded company focused on the development and commercialization of technology assets through its operating subsidiaries and strategic initiatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Digitalage, Inc., Hop-on is advancing its strategic focus on verified media infrastructure, creator technology, rights-aware content systems, and digital media monetization. Additional information is available through the Company's public filings and disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Digitalage's product direction, infrastructure strategy, transition from development toward production validation, expected evolution of the website, intended creator and partner pathways, and the Company's broader operating plans. Words such as "designed to," "focused on," "expects," "intends," "continues," "preparing," "plans," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute its infrastructure strategy, market acceptance of its products and services, the pace of creator and partner engagement, regulatory developments, competitive dynamics, financing needs, technology development risks, and general economic conditions. Neither Hop-on, Inc. nor Digitalage, Inc. undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Digitalage, Inc.

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Investor Information: Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN)

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: