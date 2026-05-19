Lecturer in Energy Systems, University of Oxford

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Dr Adi Imsirovic is a guest lecturer on the MSc Energy Systems in the Department of Engineering Science, University of Oxford. Adi has a PhD in economics and a master's degree in energy economics. He has written a number of papers and articles on the topic of oil and gas prices, benchmarks, and energy security. Adi is the author of two books: Trading and Price Discovery for Crude Oils: Growth and Development of International Oil Markets, published by Palgrave in August 2021, and International Oil Markets in the Age of Climate Change, published by Palgrave in July 2024. He co-authored the book 'Rivers of Money: Social and Economic History of Modern Oil Trading' published in 2025. Adi also edited the book Brent Crude Oil: Genesis and Development of the World's Most Important Oil Benchmark, published by Palgrave in June 2023.

Dr Imsirovic has 35 years of experience in oil trading. He has held a number of senior trading positions, including global head of oil at Gazprom Marketing & Trading and regional manager of Texaco oil trading for Asia. Dr Imsirovic was a Fulbright scholar and studied at Harvard University's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. There, he was also an adjunct research fellow at the Kennedy School of Government. Adi taught economics at Surrey University for several years, including energy economics and resource and environmental economics. For a number of years, he was a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.