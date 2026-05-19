ARGAN delivered to CELIO the extension of its logistics site in Amblainville (60), now expanded to 55,000 sq.m and AutOnom®-labelled

ARGAN announced the delivery of the 12,000 sq.m extension of the logistics site operated by CELIO in Amblainville (60). This new development marks a further step in the long-term partnership between the two companies and brings the site's total surface area to 55,000 sq.m, while incorporating the environmental standards of the AutOnom® label.

A strategic site at the heart of CELIO's logistics operations

Operational since 2012, the Amblainville site has gradually established itself as CELIO 's central logistics platform in Europe. Following an initial extension completed in 2017, this new phase is designed to sustainably support the brand's growth.

Ideally located in the immediate proximity of the A16 highway (Paris–Beauvais), very close to the Paris area, the site benefits from optimal accessibility for logistics flows. With this extension now completed, CELIO has a fully scaled facility to support its operations and growth prospects.

This transaction is part of a long-term lease agreement with a firm 10-year term covering the entire site, confirming CELIO 's long-lasting presence at this strategic location.

An extension supporting CELIO's transformation and growth

This extension comes as CELIO expands the scope of its offering. The brand recently integrated the assets of Camaïeu and launched the development of a womenswear range, complementing its historic positioning in men's ready-to-wear fashion.

These developments are resulting in increased processing volumes, as well as a broader diversification of product lines. In this context, the expansion of the Amblainville site enables the logistics facility to adapt to the brand's new operational requirements.

Significantly enhanced environmental performance

The delivery of this extension also provided an opportunity to significantly enhance the site's energy performance through the integration of the AutOnom® concept developed by ARGAN.

The building is now equipped with a 400 kWp rooftop photovoltaic power plant dedicated to self-consumption, 250 kWh storage batteries, and a heat pump heating system replacing the former gas-powered installations. These features significantly reduce the site's carbon footprint, with CO2 emissions divided by a factor of four, including the extension.

Julie Schaf, CELIO's Supply Chain VP:“The delivery of this extension marks a key milestone for our logistics organization. It enables us both to support our growth and to achieve a major step forward in terms of environmental performance. This project fully reflects our commitment to combining operational efficiency with sustainable practices.”

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN 's Executive Board:“We are proud to deliver this new extension to CELIO today, a long-standing partner with whom we share a long-term vision. This project demonstrates our ability to constantly transform our portfolio to meet our clients' growth and energy transition challenges.”

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About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and pre-let Au0nom® -labelled warehouses – i.e., which produce their own energy for self-consumption – for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management. As at December 31, 2025, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.8 million sq.m, with more than 100 warehouses located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €4.1 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of €214 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at December 31, 2025).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN 's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as GRESB (rated: 83/100), Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (silver medal – top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.