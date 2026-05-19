Jonas Brothers To Launch Weekly Podcast Series

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Pop-rock boy group Jonas Brothers are set to take the plunge into a different sphere of entertainment. The siblings are sharing the brotherly love on their new podcast series, 'Hey Jonas'.

The weekly podcast, executive produced by Kevin, Joe and Nick, will“pull fans deeper than ever into the brothers' world with an intimate, wildly fun and refreshingly unfiltered look at their lives on and off the stage”, reports 'Variety'.

'Hey Jonas' is set to premiere on May 20 on major audio platforms. The series is launching under an exclusive deal with iHeartMedia.

Kevin says in the trailer,“I felt like everyone in the world had a podcast, so we just felt left out. So, we needed a podcast”. After a short pause, Nick says,“Well, I was thinking more that we had a lot of really important things to talk about. You know, we don't spend enough time with each other as it is. So why not just fill the space between soundcheck and the show with a podcast”, Kevin interrupts,“Where we have to be together in a closed environment even more”.

As per 'Variety', offering a glimpse into what the show will be like, in the trailer, the brothers also talk about whether they pee in the shower, what tattoos they would get right now; and the merits of sending someone flowers vs. an Edible Arrangements fruit basket as a gift.

'Hey Jonas' will feature“real-life moments of brotherhood through candid, unfiltered conversations about family, touring, personal moments fans rarely see and everything in between. Along the way, Kevin, Joe and Nick will be joined by people who know them best, from family members, close friends and longtime confidantes”.

'Hey Jonas' is also executive produced by Amy Sugarman and Danielle Romo for iHeartPodcasts.