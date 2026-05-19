Zscaler Partners With Global System Integrators To Launch Project AI-Guardian To Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New initiative combines Zscaler's advanced AI security platform with GSI consulting expertise to secure the“agentic world,” helping to provide full visibility, protection, and regulatory compliance for global enterprises

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced the launch of Project AI-Guardian, an expanded strategic collaboration with key Global System Integrator (GSI) partners. This initiative is designed to help enterprises navigate the complexities of the AI-driven landscape by integrating Zscaler's“Zero Trust Everywhere” framework with the specialized consulting expertise of the world's leading GSIs. Together, they will enable organizations to accelerate AI initiatives while helping to maintain robust protection, regulatory compliance, and total visibility over their data.

As AI agents and autonomous workloads accelerate organizations into an "agentic world," the attack surface expands exponentially. Unlike bounded traditional apps, agentic systems continuously act and integrate, creating new failure modes. AI models now connect to data and applications across the full lifecycle – from development to cloud runtimes – and often trigger actions with delegated permissions. This combination of persistent connectivity, high privilege, and opaque decisioning introduces critical blind spots for security teams, including indirect prompt-injection paths and permission chains that sprawl far beyond existing controls.

“GSI partners have been instrumental in driving Zero Trust driven digital transformation, delivering massive cost savings and superior user experiences for the world's largest enterprises,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler.“With Project AI-Guardian, we are empowering our partners to extend the Zero Trust framework to AI assets including AI agents, ensuring that AI adoption does not come at the cost of security.”

Transforming AI Risk into Business Opportunity

Through Project AI-Guardian, GSIs will leverage Zscaler's AI Protect portfolio to build specialized AI Discovery and Risk Mitigation functions. AI Protect includes the following:



AI Asset Management: Providing comprehensive visibility into AI usage, deployed AI infrastructure and associated risks

Secure Access to AI: Providing granular controls to ensure responsible use of AI services Secure AI Infrastructure and Apps: Providing continuous red teaming and real-time guardrails to safeguard the development of AI systems



With this program, partners will leverage Zscaler's AI Asset Management to help organizations discover shadow AI, understand how data and identity connect with AI assets providing AI lineage, and uncover associated AI risks – such as supply chain risks, posture risks, and sensitive data risks. Zscaler's integrated solution leverages insights from endpoint, inline traffic, SaaS apps, cloud services and code repositories to enable a full 360-degree view of an organization's AI footprint. Partners can leverage this intelligence to provide a full inventory of AI apps, models, infrastructure, agents and usage helping enterprises reduce risk and accelerate AI initiatives safely.

Enhancing Resilience Against Frontier AI Threats

Recently, Zscaler announced its partnerships with breakthrough frontier AI projects, including Anthropic's Project Glasswing and OpenAI's Daybreak. As highly sophisticated models like Mythos demonstrate an ability to autonomously discover system vulnerabilities at machine speed, the need for a comprehensive Zero Trust Everywhere approach has never been more urgent. These rapid advancements mean traditional, perimeter-based defenses are no longer sufficient to stop AI-orchestrated exploits.

To help enterprises defend against these highly advanced, automated threats, Zscaler recently launched a complimentary Security Review and Resiliency Engagement Program. Under the Project AI-Guardian framework, GSI partners will utilize this engagement program to provide organizations with immediate visibility, threat modeling, and robust defenses designed to mitigate the risks of AI-driven vulnerability discovery.

Partners included in Project AI-Guardian launch include:

Cognizant

"As enterprises scale AI and agentic systems, frontier AI models are identifying risks that move faster than conventional security can handle. Through Cognizant Secure AI Services, we help clients engineer provable trust into their AI deployments – from our secure Agent Development Lifecycle through to AI governance. Our partnership with Zscaler extends that protection by combining Zero Trust Everywhere and AI Asset Management with our capabilities, giving clients the visibility and resilience to turn AI into a source of competitive strength." – Vishal Salvi, Global Head of Cognizant's Cybersecurity Service Line

EY

"AI is here now and leading organizations are taking action today; governance and security are compulsory across users, data, the network and applications. With Zscaler's Zero Trust Everywhere and AI Asset Management, EY teams can help accelerate our clients' visibility into their AI usage while enabling business use cases to scale responsibly.” – Dan Mellen, EY Global and US Cyber Chief Technology Officer

HCL

"As enterprises accelerate AI adoption at scale, cybersecurity teams must work in lockstep with the business to build trust and resilience into the AI ecosystem. HCLTech's TRiBE framework for AI security and governance leverages our partnership with Zscaler to deliver end-to-end visibility into AI usage and embed policy-driven guardrails across data, identity and workloads. This enables our clients to proactively manage AI risks, strengthen cyber and operational resilience and govern AI with greater confidence.” – Amit Jain, EVP and Global Head, Cybersecurity, HCLTech

Infosys

"AI adoption is accelerating rapidly, shifting security from managing tools, to governing risk at scale. Zscaler's AI Asset Management and Zero Trust Everywhere, integrated into Infosys CyberNext platform, provide enterprises with a unified approach to AI discovery, risk governance, and continuous control enforcement-turning AI security from fragmented approach into a measurable, managed outcome - allowing enterprises to unlock AI value without increasing risks.” - Umashankar Lakshmipathy, EVP Cloud, Infrastructure, and Security

TCS

“As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, the expansion of the attack surface and emergence of agentic ecosystems demand a fundamentally new approach to security and governance. By combining Zscaler's AI security capabilities with TCS' deep cybersecurity consulting and implementation expertise, we will enable clients to confidently harness the potential of AI while proactively mitigating evolving risks.” – Ganesa Subramanian Vaikuntam VP & Global Head – Cybersecurity Business Group at TCS

Wipro

“AI is rapidly embedding itself across SaaS, cloud, and private application workflows – often outpacing organizations' visibility into the sensitivity of the data flows used. By combining Zscaler's Zero Trust Everywhere and AI Asset Management with Wipro CyberTransformSM, part of the Wipro IntelligenceTM suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we enable clients to discover AI usage end-to-end, quantify enterprise risk exposure, and deploy pragmatic guardrails that protect users and data, while optimising the risk–value gap.” – Satish Yadavalli, Global Business Head of Cloud, Infrastructure and Security Services, Wipro Limited

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a pioneer and global leader in zero trust security. The world's largest businesses, critical infrastructure organizations, and government agencies rely on Zscaler to secure users, branches, applications, data & devices, and to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Distributed across 160+ data centers globally, the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform combined with advanced AI combats billions of cyber threats and policy violations every day and unlocks productivity gains for modern enterprises by reducing costs and complexity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected development, delivery, adoption and performance of Project AI-Guardian and related partner collaborations; customer adoption of, and demand for, AI security offerings and services; and the ability of our offerings to address evolving AI-related threats, vulnerabilities, regulatory expectations and customer requirements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to execute on Project AI-Guardian and related partner collaborations, bring new AI security capabilities to market and achieve customer acceptance of such offerings.

Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 26, 2026, which is available on our website at zscaler and on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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