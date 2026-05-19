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Italy Prison Overcrowding Climbs to 139 Percent
(MENAFN) Italy’s prison system is facing severe overcrowding, with the inmate population rising to 64,436, which has pushed the effective occupancy rate to 139.1%, according to a report published on Tuesday by the rights organization Antigone.
“As of April 30, 2026, Italian prisons held 64,436 inmates, compared to a regulatory capacity of 51,265, which has fallen to just 46,318 actual places available. The actual overcrowding rate has thus reached 139.1%,” the association said.
The report further explained that the situation is even more strained when considering real usable capacity, noting that 73 detention centers are currently operating at occupancy levels of at least 150%, while eight prisons are exceeding twice their intended capacity.
Researchers linked the deterioration in prison conditions partly to recent policies introduced by Italy’s prison authorities, arguing that stricter limitations on inmate movement and daily activities have contributed to rising tension inside correctional facilities.
Based on figures included in the report, violence within prisons has also increased significantly. Assaults on prison staff rose by 12.4%, increasing from 2,154 to 2,423 cases, while attacks between inmates surged by 73%, climbing from 3,356 incidents in 2021 to 5,812 in 2025.
In addition, disruptions affecting prison order and security increased by 27.6%, highlighting growing instability across the system.
The report also expressed concern about prisoner wellbeing and mental health conditions, stating that at least 82 inmates died by suicide in 2025, with a further 24 suicides already recorded since the start of 2026.
“As of April 30, 2026, Italian prisons held 64,436 inmates, compared to a regulatory capacity of 51,265, which has fallen to just 46,318 actual places available. The actual overcrowding rate has thus reached 139.1%,” the association said.
The report further explained that the situation is even more strained when considering real usable capacity, noting that 73 detention centers are currently operating at occupancy levels of at least 150%, while eight prisons are exceeding twice their intended capacity.
Researchers linked the deterioration in prison conditions partly to recent policies introduced by Italy’s prison authorities, arguing that stricter limitations on inmate movement and daily activities have contributed to rising tension inside correctional facilities.
Based on figures included in the report, violence within prisons has also increased significantly. Assaults on prison staff rose by 12.4%, increasing from 2,154 to 2,423 cases, while attacks between inmates surged by 73%, climbing from 3,356 incidents in 2021 to 5,812 in 2025.
In addition, disruptions affecting prison order and security increased by 27.6%, highlighting growing instability across the system.
The report also expressed concern about prisoner wellbeing and mental health conditions, stating that at least 82 inmates died by suicide in 2025, with a further 24 suicides already recorded since the start of 2026.
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