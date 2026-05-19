403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NATO Jet Downs Suspected Ukrainian Drone Over Estonia
(MENAFN) A suspected Ukrainian drone that entered Estonian airspace was shot down Tuesday by a Romanian fighter jet participating in NATO’s Baltic air policing mission, according to Estonian officials.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said the drone was intercepted over Lake Võrtsjärv after authorities received advance warning from Latvia and tracked the object entering southern Estonia.
According to Pevkur, Estonian defense systems were activated immediately, and a Romanian fighter aircraft stationed in Lithuania under NATO operations carried out the interception.
Officials said there are currently no indications of additional unauthorized drones in Estonian airspace.
Marko Mihkelson suggested the drone was likely Ukrainian and may have strayed off course due to Russian electronic interference.
Estonian authorities also said Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov contacted officials to apologize for the incident during a phone conversation with Estonian counterparts.
The episode highlights growing regional security sensitivities in Eastern Europe, where NATO members remain on heightened alert over airspace violations and military activity linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said the drone was intercepted over Lake Võrtsjärv after authorities received advance warning from Latvia and tracked the object entering southern Estonia.
According to Pevkur, Estonian defense systems were activated immediately, and a Romanian fighter aircraft stationed in Lithuania under NATO operations carried out the interception.
Officials said there are currently no indications of additional unauthorized drones in Estonian airspace.
Marko Mihkelson suggested the drone was likely Ukrainian and may have strayed off course due to Russian electronic interference.
Estonian authorities also said Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov contacted officials to apologize for the incident during a phone conversation with Estonian counterparts.
The episode highlights growing regional security sensitivities in Eastern Europe, where NATO members remain on heightened alert over airspace violations and military activity linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment