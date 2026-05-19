403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian, Belarusian Gymnasts Cleared for International Return
(MENAFN) Russian and Belarusian gymnasts have been authorized to resume participation in international events after more than four years of restrictions, following a decision announced by the World Gymnastics Executive Committee.
The move reverses earlier sanctions introduced after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, when numerous international sports organizations suspended athletes from Russia and Belarus amid wider Western measures against the two countries. In some sports, limited participation was later restored under neutral status arrangements.
Moscow and Minsk had consistently criticized the bans, arguing that international sporting institutions were allowing politics to influence athletic competition.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously accused global sports bodies of applying double standards and politically selective punishments toward Russian athletes. He has repeatedly argued that competitors should be judged only on athletic merit and maintained that “politics has no place in sport.”
According to the new decision, athletes from Russia and Belarus will now be eligible to compete immediately in all five disciplines overseen by the Russian Gymnastics Federation. These include artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, acrobatic gymnastics, and aerobic gymnastics.
The decision marks one of the most significant reversals of sports-related restrictions imposed on Russian and Belarusian athletes since 2022.
The move reverses earlier sanctions introduced after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, when numerous international sports organizations suspended athletes from Russia and Belarus amid wider Western measures against the two countries. In some sports, limited participation was later restored under neutral status arrangements.
Moscow and Minsk had consistently criticized the bans, arguing that international sporting institutions were allowing politics to influence athletic competition.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously accused global sports bodies of applying double standards and politically selective punishments toward Russian athletes. He has repeatedly argued that competitors should be judged only on athletic merit and maintained that “politics has no place in sport.”
According to the new decision, athletes from Russia and Belarus will now be eligible to compete immediately in all five disciplines overseen by the Russian Gymnastics Federation. These include artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, acrobatic gymnastics, and aerobic gymnastics.
The decision marks one of the most significant reversals of sports-related restrictions imposed on Russian and Belarusian athletes since 2022.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment