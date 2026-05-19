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Southern Lebanon Hospital Struggles Amid Continuing Strikes
(MENAFN) Jabal Amel Hospital in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre remains operational despite ongoing Israeli bombardment, with medical staff continuing to treat wounded civilians while the facility itself suffers repeated nearby strikes and structural damage.
As one of the region’s main healthcare centers, the hospital has been receiving large numbers of injured people every day. Doctors and nurses continue working under severe strain, moving through crowded corridors as attacks persist across southern Lebanon.
Healthcare workers are also dealing with increasing risks during rescue operations, particularly as ambulance teams reportedly come under attack while attempting to evacuate victims, underscoring the deepening humanitarian situation in the area.
Inside the hospital, the atmosphere is dominated by the smell of smoke and medical materials, while ambulance sirens and nearby explosions have become routine after weeks of escalating violence.
Despite damage to the building, emergency units continue functioning at maximum capacity as casualties from heavily bombarded towns arrive continuously for treatment.
### Hospital Damage Raises Concerns
Hospital director Wael Marwa was seen assessing destruction inside the facility, where shattered glass and damaged sections remained visible following nearby attacks.
Speaking about the incident, Marwa said an Israeli strike landed roughly 70 meters from the hospital, causing major destruction including broken glass facades, damaged solar energy systems, and collapsed ceilings in several departments.
“Fortunately, no injuries were recorded inside the hospital, but the scale of the damage is significant, and strikes near hospitals have become frequent,” he said.
Marwa added that other medical facilities in Tyre, including Hiram Hospital, had also sustained damage. He warned that repeated attacks near healthcare centers are placing enormous pressure on medical personnel and threatening their ability to continue operating.
As one of the region’s main healthcare centers, the hospital has been receiving large numbers of injured people every day. Doctors and nurses continue working under severe strain, moving through crowded corridors as attacks persist across southern Lebanon.
Healthcare workers are also dealing with increasing risks during rescue operations, particularly as ambulance teams reportedly come under attack while attempting to evacuate victims, underscoring the deepening humanitarian situation in the area.
Inside the hospital, the atmosphere is dominated by the smell of smoke and medical materials, while ambulance sirens and nearby explosions have become routine after weeks of escalating violence.
Despite damage to the building, emergency units continue functioning at maximum capacity as casualties from heavily bombarded towns arrive continuously for treatment.
### Hospital Damage Raises Concerns
Hospital director Wael Marwa was seen assessing destruction inside the facility, where shattered glass and damaged sections remained visible following nearby attacks.
Speaking about the incident, Marwa said an Israeli strike landed roughly 70 meters from the hospital, causing major destruction including broken glass facades, damaged solar energy systems, and collapsed ceilings in several departments.
“Fortunately, no injuries were recorded inside the hospital, but the scale of the damage is significant, and strikes near hospitals have become frequent,” he said.
Marwa added that other medical facilities in Tyre, including Hiram Hospital, had also sustained damage. He warned that repeated attacks near healthcare centers are placing enormous pressure on medical personnel and threatening their ability to continue operating.
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