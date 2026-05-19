Westside Children's Therapy Partners With Instride To Support Team Member Career Advancement Through Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The pediatric therapy provider launches a new ASU tuition scholarship, giving employees access to 300+ online degrees

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westside Children's Therapy, a leading provider of pediatric therapy services, launched the Westside Children's Therapy ASU Scholarship Program, created in partnership with InStride. T he new program offers all full- and part-time corporate employees a 15% tuition scholarship to Arizona State University (ASU) Online. Team members can choose more than 300 undergraduate and graduate degrees, including programs in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Behavioral Health, Psychology, Special Education, and more, all effective on day one of employment.

“At Westside Children's Therapy, growth is one of our core values, and that starts with investing in our own team," said Ali Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer of Westside Children's Therapy. "This program, designed with InStride, empowers our therapists, technicians, and staff to flourish professionally, giving them a real path to grow their careers while continuing to do the work that matters most: improving the lives of the children and families we serve.”

Through the program, Westside Children's Therapy team members can explore programs directly relevant to their careers in pediatric and behavioral health care, including:



Master's in Special Education (Applied Behavior Analysis): ASU's ABA program is one of the largest and most established in the country, with over 12,000 students.

Psychology (BA): Undergraduate and graduate options in behavioral and psychological sciences. Counseling and Applied Psychological Science (BS): Certificates are also available in fields such as Speech and Hearing Science and Forensic Psychology.



Participants receive dedicated support throughout their educational journey, including access to an Enrollment Coach for application assistance, an Academic Advisor for course scheduling and credit transfers, a Success Coach for professional guidance, and a Personal Education Advisor available Monday through Saturday via phone, email, live chat, or the InStride digital platform.

“When employers invest in education, everyone benefits,” said Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride.“Westside Children's Therapy understands that supporting their team's education directly shapes the quality of care their clients receive. We're proud to partner with them to make that opportunity available to every team member from day one.”

ASU Online is ranked #1 in the U.S. for innovation for 10 consecutive years (U.S. News & World Report, 2016–2025), in the Top 10 for best online bachelor's programs, and #2 for graduate employability among public universities (Global Employability University Ranking and Survey, 2025). For the Westside Children's Therapy ASU Scholarship Program, ASU offers six start dates per year for degree programs, with fully online, asynchronous coursework designed for working adults.

About Westside Children's Therapy

Westside Children's Therapy provides pediatric services including physical, occupational, speech, ABA, feeding, diagnostic, and counseling care. With over 30 years of experience and multiple outpatient centers across Chicagoland, Westside is recognized for clinical excellence and its strong, employee-centered culture.

About InStride

InStride is redefining workforce development for companies committed to growing talent from within. Recognized by TIME as one of America's Top EdTech Companies, InStride partners with forward-thinking employers across diverse industries to deliver education and skilling solutions that align learning with business strategy and drive measurable results. Visit InStride or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and updates.

CONTACT: Press contact Sophia Puglisi Communications Manager at InStride... 805-889-6273 Nicole Stelzer Director of Marketing at Westside Children's Therapy... 614-266-2838