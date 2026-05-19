Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Arrives In South Korea For Key Talks

Embarking on a crucial diplomatic mission, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in South Korea on Tuesday, kicking off the second leg of a two-nation tour that spans from May 18 to May 21. Upon his arrival, the Defence Minister was received by the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, Gourangalal Das, along with senior officials, setting the stage for high-level engagements in Seoul.

The Defence Minister's itinerary included an official visit to Vietnam on May 18 and 19 before he travelled to South Korea for the second leg of his journey from May 19 to May 21. The multi-nation trip is aimed at bolstering regional security ties and advancing security dynamics. Detailing his objectives for the tour, the Defence Minister took to X on Monday, stating: "I will focus on deepening strategic military cooperation, strengthening defence industrial partnerships, and boosting maritime collaboration, promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

This high-profile overseas visit takes place against the backdrop of New Delhi's ongoing efforts to diversify its global security alliances. It underscores India's intensifying footprint across the Indo-Pacific region amid evolving security concerns, driven by a growing convergence between India's Act East Policy and South Korea's Indo-Pacific Strategy under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Having concluded the Hanoi leg of the trip, which held immense diplomatic weight by marking a decade of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, Singh is now pivoting to Seoul to review bilateral defence ties and explore ways to further strengthen strategic engagement.

High-Level Defence and Industrial Talks

During his stay in the South Korean capital, the Defence Minister will hold bilateral talks with Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back to exchange views on regional stability and shared security challenges. He is also scheduled to meet Lee Yong-cheol, the Minister of the Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), and chair the India-Korea business roundtable, which is specifically focused on expanding defence industrial collaboration and investment opportunities.

Indian War Memorial Inauguration

Concluding the tour on a historic note, India and South Korea will co-inaugurate a dedicated Indian War Memorial on May 21. The memorial stands as a tribute to the legacy of Indian Army personnel who served valiantly during the Korean War, specifically recognising the contributions of the 60 Parachute Field Ambulance unit and the Custodian Force of India, which oversaw prisoner repatriation efforts following the conflict. (ANI)

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