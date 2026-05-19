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Cuba Says U.S. Attack Would Trigger 'Bloodbath' with Global Fallout
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel issued a stark warning Monday, declaring that any U.S. military strike against the island nation would trigger "a bloodbath with incalculable consequences" — threatening to destabilize peace and security across Latin America and the Caribbean.
Writing on X, Diaz-Canel framed Washington's posture toward Havana as already crossing a legal threshold.
"The threats of military aggression against Cuba by the world's most powerful country are well known. Such threats already constitute an international crime," Diaz-Canel wrote.
The Cuban leader firmly rejected any characterization of his country as a regional threat, insisting the U.S. government — its defense and national security apparatus included — knows this to be true.
Cuba "does not represent a threat, nor does it have aggressive plans or intentions against any country," he said.
Diaz-Canel further argued that Cuba is already enduring a "multidimensional aggression" at Washington's hands, asserting the island holds the "absolute and legitimate right" to defend itself against any military action taken against it.
The fiery remarks were triggered by a Sunday report from a U.S. media outlet, which revealed that Cuba had acquired more than 300 military drones and that officials had assessed potential deployment scenarios targeting U.S. interests.
The explosive revelation lands against a backdrop of sharply deteriorating relations between Havana and Washington, strained further by a fresh wave of economic sanctions and escalating security-related accusations from both sides.
Writing on X, Diaz-Canel framed Washington's posture toward Havana as already crossing a legal threshold.
"The threats of military aggression against Cuba by the world's most powerful country are well known. Such threats already constitute an international crime," Diaz-Canel wrote.
The Cuban leader firmly rejected any characterization of his country as a regional threat, insisting the U.S. government — its defense and national security apparatus included — knows this to be true.
Cuba "does not represent a threat, nor does it have aggressive plans or intentions against any country," he said.
Diaz-Canel further argued that Cuba is already enduring a "multidimensional aggression" at Washington's hands, asserting the island holds the "absolute and legitimate right" to defend itself against any military action taken against it.
The fiery remarks were triggered by a Sunday report from a U.S. media outlet, which revealed that Cuba had acquired more than 300 military drones and that officials had assessed potential deployment scenarios targeting U.S. interests.
The explosive revelation lands against a backdrop of sharply deteriorating relations between Havana and Washington, strained further by a fresh wave of economic sanctions and escalating security-related accusations from both sides.
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