Aureon And Partners Deliver 100-Terabit Route For The AI Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New multi-carrier transport network connects the Midwest to major data center hubs, reinforcing the region's role in next-generation connectivity

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aureon, a trusted provider of connectivity and network solutions, today announced the delivery of a new 100 Tb long-haul transport route engineered to support the rapid growth of large-scale AI and cloud deployments.

Built with premier partners t3 Broadband, Nokia, and Midco the route links Ellendale, North Dakota to Chicago via a diverse, low-latency fiber corridor across the Midwest, strengthening the region's role as a critical on-ramp to major data center hubs. This new route is expected to reach 100 Tb by July and is designed to scale to 400 Tb to support future AI-driven growth, with Aureon managing ongoing support and maintenance.

“This deployment required a high level of coordination across networks, vendors, and timelines,” said George O'Neal, President and CEO at Aureon.“Thanks to the expertise and ambition of our team, and the strength of our partner relationships, we were able to deliver the solution our customer needed in the timeframe requested.”

As AI workloads continue to drive unprecedented bandwidth demand, this deployment positions the Midwest as an increasingly vital connectivity hub for next-generation digital infrastructure. These collaborations highlight Aureon's ability to deliver complex, high-capacity transport solutions at hyperscale speed, reinforcing the Midwest's role as a key connectivity corridor for AI and cloud infrastructure.

For more information about Aureon and its extensive network reach throughout Iowa and the Midwest, visit: For more information on this partnership, please visit: .

About Aureon

Aureon is a leading technology solutions provider helping organizations connect, collaborate, and grow. The company delivers connectivity, cloud, data center, managed IT, consulting, and contact center services that simplify technology and strengthen business performance. Backed by more than 40 years of experience and a dedicated Iowa-based support team, Aureon combines advanced solutions with exceptional service. From its headquarters in West Des Moines, the company empowers clients across the Midwest and nationwide through reliability, innovation, and a lasting commitment to community.

Media Contact:

iMiller Public Relations

Zack Zinser

Tel: +1.914.315.6424

Email: ...

Premier Partners that made this Possible

“The AI supercycle is driving unprecedented demand for high-capacity optical networks, even as the industry navigates a constrained supply environment,” said Matt Young, VP North America Sales, Nokia.“By leveraging our latest generation of coherent optical technology and close collaboration with partners, we were able to deliver scalable capacity.”

“Coordinating across multiple carriers and aligning network architecture at this scale requires a high degree of technical precision,” said Chris Crowe, CEO, t3 Broadband.“Our role focused on integrating systems and ensuring the network performed seamlessly, despite the complexity of the route.”

“For this use case, a lit solution offered the optimal mix of speed, scale, and performance, so we worked closely with Aureon to deploy a solution leveraging Midco's fiber network,” said Midco 's Vice President of Business Sales Justin Hebda.“That flexibility, combined with the depth and reach of our network, allowed us to deliver high-capacity transport quickly and reliably, using capabilities that are built into how Midco designs and operates our infrastructure.”