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Trump Signals Imminent Iran Nuclear Deal
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared Monday that a breakthrough in nuclear negotiations with Iran may be imminent, hours after delaying a planned military strike against the country that had been set for Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone, distinguishing the current round of diplomacy from previous failed attempts.
"It's a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything," he said.
Trump acknowledged a pattern of near-misses in prior negotiations but suggested current conditions differ meaningfully from past collapses.
"We've had periods of time where we had, we thought, pretty much getting close to making a deal, and it didn't work out. But this is a little bit different," Trump said.
The president revealed that Gulf states had directly urged him to hold off on the strikes for several days — a pause he indicated could extend further depending on diplomatic progress.
Trump also hardened his bottom line, insisting Iran must formally commit to abandoning its nuclear program — not merely signal willingness in back-channel talks.
"Now they have to put it down in writing," Trump said.
The developments mark a potentially pivotal moment in long-running tensions between Washington and Tehran, with military action still on the table should talks falter.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone, distinguishing the current round of diplomacy from previous failed attempts.
"It's a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything," he said.
Trump acknowledged a pattern of near-misses in prior negotiations but suggested current conditions differ meaningfully from past collapses.
"We've had periods of time where we had, we thought, pretty much getting close to making a deal, and it didn't work out. But this is a little bit different," Trump said.
The president revealed that Gulf states had directly urged him to hold off on the strikes for several days — a pause he indicated could extend further depending on diplomatic progress.
Trump also hardened his bottom line, insisting Iran must formally commit to abandoning its nuclear program — not merely signal willingness in back-channel talks.
"Now they have to put it down in writing," Trump said.
The developments mark a potentially pivotal moment in long-running tensions between Washington and Tehran, with military action still on the table should talks falter.
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