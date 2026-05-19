IHT REVENUES STABLE FURTHER DIVERSIFICATION EXPLORED

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Fiscal Year 2026, (February 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026), annual revenue was approximately $7.6 million, matching the prior Fiscal Year.

The Fiscal 2026 Combined Occupancy increased 2.40%, to 76.98%, from the prior Fiscal Year 2025 of 74.58%, which is an increase of 3.22% overall.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) continues to explore diversification opportunities potentially including a reverse merger which is currently of high interest.

With the continued growing demand for electricity from data centers plus the influx of electric cars, as well as projected growing needs for artificial intelligence, increased demand for electricity over the next five years is projected to approximately double, which bodes well for the IHT investment in UniGen Power, Inc. This product is a potentially power industry disruptive relatively clean energy cost effective electric generation innovation, and offers IHT substantial upside potential.

On February 20, 2026, the Corporate Officers and three of the five Directors of UniGen Power, Inc., resigned leaving 100% of the UniGen Board seats in the hands of James Wirth and Marc Berg. James Wirth was elected Chairman, CEO, and President of UniGen, while Marc Berg was elected as Vice Chairman, EVP, and Secretary/Treasurer of UniGen. James Wirth and Marc Berg were elected to UniGen Management positions, and plan to rejuvenate the momentum of UniGen to benefit all the UniGen debt and equity holders, including IHT.

IHT management believes that due to real estate held on the books of IHT at book values significantly below current market value, and due to the clean energy diversification high profit potential ahead, IBC independent hotel services provided, and a potential reverse merger possibility, the IHT future looks bright.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT), Fiscal Year 2026 was its second Fiscal Year with a loss in the last five Fiscal Years. Going forward, IHT is focused on hotel industry cost cutting at a time of increased economic/worldwide travel uncertainty. In addition, IHT is exploring diversification opportunities including reverse merger prospects, as well as in energy, and independent hotel services.

Fiscal Year 2026 results included non-cash depreciation of ($773,964). The Fiscal Year 2026 loss of ($307,188) before non-cash expenses and Income Tax provided a marked improvement from the prior Fiscal Year 2025 loss before identical non-cash and Income Tax items of ($476,836). This improvement is expected to continue in the current Fiscal Year 2027, resulting in a projected profit before non-cash items in the current Fiscal Year 2027.

Hotel Operating Profits in the current Fiscal Year 2027 are expected to continue to improve with additional cost cutting measures, the potential of the aforementioned various diversification opportunities, and potential reverse merger offering benefit of being listed on the NYSE-American, all of which bode well for the continued success of the Trust.

Our most recent dividend at the start of Fiscal Year 2027 extended IHT's uninterrupted, continuous annual dividends to 56 years, since 1971, when IHT was first listed on the NYSE.

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Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical information, matters discussed in this news release may include“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements regarding IHT's review and exploration of potential strategic, operational, and structural alternative diversification investments, and expected associated costs and benefits are forward-looking. Actual developments and business decisions may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that could cause IHT's actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include economic effects of tariffs, the uncertain outcome, impact, effects and results of IHT's success in finding qualified purchasers for its hospitality real estate, or a reverse merger partner, the success of additional financing and timing of the UniGen clean energy and other potential diversification innovations, the continuation of annual or semi-annual dividends in the year(s) ahead, collections of receivables, and other risks discussed in IHT's SEC filings. IHT expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, all of which are expressly qualified by the foregoing, other than as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Marc Berg, Executive Vice President

602-944-1500

email: ...

INNSUITES HOSPITALITY CENTRE

1730 E. NORTHERN AVENUE, #122

Phoenix, Arizona 85020

Phone: 602-944-1500