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Russia, Belarus Conduct Large-Scale Nuclear Forces Drill
(MENAFN) Russia’s Defense Ministry says it is carrying out a joint nuclear-related military exercise with Belarus this week, simulating responses to what it described as potential external “aggression,” according to reports.
The drill, scheduled to run from Tuesday through Thursday, reportedly involves a wide range of strategic and conventional military assets. These include Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, Strategic Aviation units, and other formations across central and northwestern regions of the country.
Officials stated that tens of thousands of personnel are participating, along with thousands of military vehicles, missile systems, aircraft, naval vessels, and submarines. The exercise also includes scenarios involving coordinated operations related to nuclear weapons systems stationed in Belarus.
Belarusian authorities confirmed their participation, noting that the exercise forms part of ongoing military cooperation between the two countries. Russia and Belarus have previously stated that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus mirrors NATO’s practice of stationing US nuclear arms in allied European countries.
The exercise comes amid broader discussions within Europe about nuclear deterrence and military strategy, including proposals from some European states to expand nuclear protection frameworks in response to shifting US security commitments.
At the same time, tensions between NATO members and Russia remain high, with differing views on regional security dynamics and military posture continuing to shape policy debates across Europe.
The drill, scheduled to run from Tuesday through Thursday, reportedly involves a wide range of strategic and conventional military assets. These include Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Pacific Fleets, Strategic Aviation units, and other formations across central and northwestern regions of the country.
Officials stated that tens of thousands of personnel are participating, along with thousands of military vehicles, missile systems, aircraft, naval vessels, and submarines. The exercise also includes scenarios involving coordinated operations related to nuclear weapons systems stationed in Belarus.
Belarusian authorities confirmed their participation, noting that the exercise forms part of ongoing military cooperation between the two countries. Russia and Belarus have previously stated that the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus mirrors NATO’s practice of stationing US nuclear arms in allied European countries.
The exercise comes amid broader discussions within Europe about nuclear deterrence and military strategy, including proposals from some European states to expand nuclear protection frameworks in response to shifting US security commitments.
At the same time, tensions between NATO members and Russia remain high, with differing views on regional security dynamics and military posture continuing to shape policy debates across Europe.
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