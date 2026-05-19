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Russia Claims Ukraine May Use NATO Territory for Drone Operations
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has alleged that Ukraine is preparing to conduct drone operations against Russian targets from the territory of NATO member Latvia, according to reports.
The agency stated that Latvia has reportedly granted permission for the use of its territory in connection with potential UAV strikes against Russia. It also claimed that Ukrainian drones have recently been used in attacks on infrastructure in northwestern Russia, particularly in the Leningrad region, with some unmanned systems allegedly crashing in neighboring Baltic and Nordic countries.
According to the SVR statement cited in reports, Ukrainian forces are said to be expanding beyond previously used air corridors and may be preparing to launch drones directly from Baltic territory in order to reduce flight time and improve operational effectiveness.
The intelligence service also alleged that Ukrainian personnel have been deployed to several military sites in Latvia as part of preparations for such operations. These claims have not been independently verified.
Russian officials further argued that Western assumptions about the inability to trace drone launch locations are incorrect, asserting that modern reconnaissance and debris analysis can identify launch points with high precision.
The SVR also issued warnings about potential consequences, stating that locations involved in decision-making could be considered known targets, though it also stressed that NATO membership would not provide protection from retaliation, according to the statement.
Ukraine has not publicly confirmed the allegations, and NATO or Latvian authorities have not issued any verified response to the claims.
The statement comes amid intensified drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine. Russian authorities reported a major wave of drone attacks reaching deep into Russian territory in recent days, including strikes on the Moscow region that resulted in civilian casualties, according to official accounts. Ukraine has increasingly used long-range UAVs in operations targeting infrastructure inside Russia, while both sides continue to report frequent aerial and missile exchanges.
The agency stated that Latvia has reportedly granted permission for the use of its territory in connection with potential UAV strikes against Russia. It also claimed that Ukrainian drones have recently been used in attacks on infrastructure in northwestern Russia, particularly in the Leningrad region, with some unmanned systems allegedly crashing in neighboring Baltic and Nordic countries.
According to the SVR statement cited in reports, Ukrainian forces are said to be expanding beyond previously used air corridors and may be preparing to launch drones directly from Baltic territory in order to reduce flight time and improve operational effectiveness.
The intelligence service also alleged that Ukrainian personnel have been deployed to several military sites in Latvia as part of preparations for such operations. These claims have not been independently verified.
Russian officials further argued that Western assumptions about the inability to trace drone launch locations are incorrect, asserting that modern reconnaissance and debris analysis can identify launch points with high precision.
The SVR also issued warnings about potential consequences, stating that locations involved in decision-making could be considered known targets, though it also stressed that NATO membership would not provide protection from retaliation, according to the statement.
Ukraine has not publicly confirmed the allegations, and NATO or Latvian authorities have not issued any verified response to the claims.
The statement comes amid intensified drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine. Russian authorities reported a major wave of drone attacks reaching deep into Russian territory in recent days, including strikes on the Moscow region that resulted in civilian casualties, according to official accounts. Ukraine has increasingly used long-range UAVs in operations targeting infrastructure inside Russia, while both sides continue to report frequent aerial and missile exchanges.
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