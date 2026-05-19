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Overview of Major Anti-Muslim Attacks Reported in North America
(MENAFN) A compilation of incidents across North America, Europe, and other regions highlights a series of violent attacks targeting Muslim communities over the past ten years, contributing to growing concerns about Islamophobia and anti-Muslim violence, according to reports.
One of the most recent incidents referenced occurred in 2026 in the United States, where three people, including a security guard, were killed in a shooting at a mosque in San Diego. Law enforcement later stated that two suspected attackers died by suicide at the scene.
In Canada, a 2021 attack in Ontario involved a man driving a pickup truck into a Muslim family during an evening walk, killing four members and seriously injuring a child. The perpetrator was later convicted of multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors described the attack as terrorism motivated by white nationalist ideology.
Another case cited took place in Norway in 2019, when an armed attacker targeted the Al-Noor Islamic Centre near Oslo. The suspect was subdued before mass casualties occurred. He was later convicted of terrorism and murder after also killing his adopted sister in a separate racially motivated attack. Investigators linked him to far-right extremist ideology and conspiracy theories, with prosecutors stating that the mosque attack was intended to spread fear among Muslims.
The compilation also references the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand as part of a broader pattern of extremist violence targeting Muslim worshippers globally.
The report frames these incidents as part of wider concerns over rising hate-driven attacks and emphasizes the security risks faced by Muslim communities in several Western countries.
One of the most recent incidents referenced occurred in 2026 in the United States, where three people, including a security guard, were killed in a shooting at a mosque in San Diego. Law enforcement later stated that two suspected attackers died by suicide at the scene.
In Canada, a 2021 attack in Ontario involved a man driving a pickup truck into a Muslim family during an evening walk, killing four members and seriously injuring a child. The perpetrator was later convicted of multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors described the attack as terrorism motivated by white nationalist ideology.
Another case cited took place in Norway in 2019, when an armed attacker targeted the Al-Noor Islamic Centre near Oslo. The suspect was subdued before mass casualties occurred. He was later convicted of terrorism and murder after also killing his adopted sister in a separate racially motivated attack. Investigators linked him to far-right extremist ideology and conspiracy theories, with prosecutors stating that the mosque attack was intended to spread fear among Muslims.
The compilation also references the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand as part of a broader pattern of extremist violence targeting Muslim worshippers globally.
The report frames these incidents as part of wider concerns over rising hate-driven attacks and emphasizes the security risks faced by Muslim communities in several Western countries.
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