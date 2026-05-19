Ukraine Denies Russian Claims Of Planned Attacks From Latvia, Calls Them Disinformation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated this on X, Ukrinform reports.

“There is no truth in Moscow's latest set of falsehoods accusing Ukraine of preparing attacks against Russia from the territory of Latvia. We officially refute them. Ukraine does not use the territory or airspace of Latvia in its operations against Russia and does not intend to do so,” Tykhyi stressed.

He added that Russia's statements are part of a broader propaganda effort aimed at undermining public trust in Latvia and the wider Baltic region.

“We thank our Latvian friends for seeing right through them,” he said.

Drone incidents incaused by Russian EW, Ukraine's FM Sybiha says

Earlier, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service claimed that Latvia had allegedly allowed Ukrainian drones to be launched from its territory toward targets in Russia.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs called the Russian claims false, stressing that Latvia does not allow its territory or airspace to be used for attacks against Russia or any other country.