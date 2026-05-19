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US Seeks to Keep Refueling Aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport Through Year-End
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly asked Israel to keep dozens of American refueling aircraft stationed at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel through the end of 2026, according to reports on Monday.
Reports said the continued deployment of the aircraft is creating significant operational pressure at the airport, as they are occupying a large portion of the available parking space.
A similar situation is also affecting Ramon Airport in southern Israel, according to statements attributed to Civil Aviation Authority chief Shmuel Zakai.
He reportedly warned that if the aircraft are not relocated soon, Israel could face serious aviation-related challenges during the summer season, potentially limiting the ability of foreign airlines to expand flight operations to the country.
The developments come as the US expands its military presence in Israel amid ongoing regional tensions tied to the conflict with Iran and concerns over the possibility of renewed military escalation, according to reports.
Reports said the continued deployment of the aircraft is creating significant operational pressure at the airport, as they are occupying a large portion of the available parking space.
A similar situation is also affecting Ramon Airport in southern Israel, according to statements attributed to Civil Aviation Authority chief Shmuel Zakai.
He reportedly warned that if the aircraft are not relocated soon, Israel could face serious aviation-related challenges during the summer season, potentially limiting the ability of foreign airlines to expand flight operations to the country.
The developments come as the US expands its military presence in Israel amid ongoing regional tensions tied to the conflict with Iran and concerns over the possibility of renewed military escalation, according to reports.
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