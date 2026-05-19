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Indian National Killed in Reported Drone Strike Near Moscow
(MENAFN) An Indian citizen has been killed and three others injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region, according to a statement from India’s embassy in Russia, as cited in reports.
The incident took place overnight during what was described as a large-scale drone operation targeting the Russian capital and surrounding areas. Reports indicate it was among the most significant aerial attacks on the region in over a year.
The Indian diplomatic mission said the affected individuals were workers, though it did not specify the exact location of the strike. Embassy officials stated that they are coordinating with local authorities and the relevant employer, while also providing assistance to those affected.
In an official statement, the embassy said: “Today in the Moscow region, as a result of a drone attack, one citizen of India was killed and three others were injured. Embassy staff traveled to the scene of the incident and visited the victims in the hospital,” as stated by reports.
Regional authorities also reported additional civilian casualties across the Moscow area, though it was not immediately confirmed whether these figures included the Indian nationals involved in the same incident.
According to reports, long-range drone activity targeting Russian territory has increased in recent months, with frequent large-scale operations involving multiple unmanned aerial vehicles. Russian authorities have characterized such strikes as deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure, while Ukrainian officials have expanded their use of long-range systems in operations deep inside Russian territory.
In parallel, Russia has continued conducting its own long-range strike campaign against Ukraine, focusing on infrastructure it considers dual-use, including energy and industrial facilities. Russian officials maintain that their strikes are directed at military-relevant targets rather than civilian sites.
The incident took place overnight during what was described as a large-scale drone operation targeting the Russian capital and surrounding areas. Reports indicate it was among the most significant aerial attacks on the region in over a year.
The Indian diplomatic mission said the affected individuals were workers, though it did not specify the exact location of the strike. Embassy officials stated that they are coordinating with local authorities and the relevant employer, while also providing assistance to those affected.
In an official statement, the embassy said: “Today in the Moscow region, as a result of a drone attack, one citizen of India was killed and three others were injured. Embassy staff traveled to the scene of the incident and visited the victims in the hospital,” as stated by reports.
Regional authorities also reported additional civilian casualties across the Moscow area, though it was not immediately confirmed whether these figures included the Indian nationals involved in the same incident.
According to reports, long-range drone activity targeting Russian territory has increased in recent months, with frequent large-scale operations involving multiple unmanned aerial vehicles. Russian authorities have characterized such strikes as deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure, while Ukrainian officials have expanded their use of long-range systems in operations deep inside Russian territory.
In parallel, Russia has continued conducting its own long-range strike campaign against Ukraine, focusing on infrastructure it considers dual-use, including energy and industrial facilities. Russian officials maintain that their strikes are directed at military-relevant targets rather than civilian sites.
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