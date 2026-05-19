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Canada Revokes National Honor from Convicted Aid Worker
(MENAFN) Canada has formally revoked one of its highest civilian honors from Peter Dalglish, a former humanitarian figure and convicted child sex offender, following his criminal conviction abroad, according to official reports.
Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, reportedly removed Dalglish from the Order of Canada on April 15. The decision was later confirmed through the Canada Gazette, the official government publication, which stated that his appointment had been terminated.
Dalglish was originally awarded the honor in 2016 in recognition of his work in international humanitarian initiatives focused on vulnerable children. He was also a co-founder of Street Kids International and had previously worked with various organizations in Africa and Asia, including roles linked to UN-affiliated programs.
However, his reputation collapsed after legal proceedings in Nepal, where he was arrested in 2018. Authorities accused him of sexually abusing two minors, and he was later convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 16 years in prison, along with financial penalties for the victims.
Officials involved in the case alleged that he used promises of education and employment opportunities to gain access to vulnerable children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Dalglish has consistently denied the allegations, with his legal defense arguing that he was falsely implicated.
Canadian authorities described the removal of his honor as an “extraordinary measure,” stating that his conduct was incompatible with the standards expected of recipients of the Order of Canada.
Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, reportedly removed Dalglish from the Order of Canada on April 15. The decision was later confirmed through the Canada Gazette, the official government publication, which stated that his appointment had been terminated.
Dalglish was originally awarded the honor in 2016 in recognition of his work in international humanitarian initiatives focused on vulnerable children. He was also a co-founder of Street Kids International and had previously worked with various organizations in Africa and Asia, including roles linked to UN-affiliated programs.
However, his reputation collapsed after legal proceedings in Nepal, where he was arrested in 2018. Authorities accused him of sexually abusing two minors, and he was later convicted in 2019 and sentenced to 16 years in prison, along with financial penalties for the victims.
Officials involved in the case alleged that he used promises of education and employment opportunities to gain access to vulnerable children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Dalglish has consistently denied the allegations, with his legal defense arguing that he was falsely implicated.
Canadian authorities described the removal of his honor as an “extraordinary measure,” stating that his conduct was incompatible with the standards expected of recipients of the Order of Canada.
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