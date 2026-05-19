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Germany Urges Iran to Restore Free Passage Through Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Germany on Monday renewed its demand for Iran to fully restore unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz following Tehran’s closure of the strategic waterway in response to US and Israeli strikes.
Speaking during a press briefing in Berlin alongside Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “Tehran must no longer hold the region and the entire world hostage. Its military nuclear program must be verifiably terminated. There must be no attacks against Israel or our partners in the region,” according to reports.
He further stressed, “Iran must restore free and toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work toward this goal.”
Merz also referred to a recent phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, saying both leaders shared the same objectives and agreed on the importance of reaching a negotiated settlement regarding Iran, according to reports.
The German chancellor has repeatedly warned that the extended confrontation involving the US, Israel, and Iran is directly affecting Europe and Germany by disrupting energy supplies and weakening economic performance.
The ongoing conflict has severely impacted exports moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route that normally handles around 20% of global crude oil and gas shipments during peacetime, according to reports.
Speaking during a press briefing in Berlin alongside Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, “Tehran must no longer hold the region and the entire world hostage. Its military nuclear program must be verifiably terminated. There must be no attacks against Israel or our partners in the region,” according to reports.
He further stressed, “Iran must restore free and toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue to work toward this goal.”
Merz also referred to a recent phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, saying both leaders shared the same objectives and agreed on the importance of reaching a negotiated settlement regarding Iran, according to reports.
The German chancellor has repeatedly warned that the extended confrontation involving the US, Israel, and Iran is directly affecting Europe and Germany by disrupting energy supplies and weakening economic performance.
The ongoing conflict has severely impacted exports moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route that normally handles around 20% of global crude oil and gas shipments during peacetime, according to reports.
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