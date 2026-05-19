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Iran Discloses Details of Its Nuclear Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) Iran laid out the terms of its latest diplomatic overture to Washington on Tuesday, detailing a sweeping peace proposal aimed at ending the war that erupted in February when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Tehran.
The disclosure came through Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who briefed members of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in a wide-ranging report on the current state of Iran-U.S. diplomacy.
According to an Iranian news agency, Gharibabadi confirmed that the proposal firmly asserts "its right to uranium enrichment and peaceful nuclear activities."
Beyond the nuclear dimension, the offer spans a broad set of demands. The proposal also includes "an end to conflicts across all fronts, including Lebanon; the lifting of the US naval blockade; the release of Iranian assets; and compensation by the United States for damage caused during the latest war to support reconstruction efforts."
It also affirms "the removal of all unilateral sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions, and the withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding the Islamic Republic," he said.
The initiative marks Tehran's second formal submission in weeks. On May 10, Iran delivered an initial response to a U.S. proposal through Pakistan — only for President Donald Trump to dismiss it as "totally unacceptable." Iranian media reported Monday that a revised 14-point framework had since been relayed to the American side via the same Pakistani intermediaries.
Even as diplomacy continues, Trump has kept military pressure firmly on the table. On Saturday, he posted an ominous image on his Truth Social platform depicting warships flying the American flag — one vessel bearing the Iranian flag — alongside the phrase "IT WAS CALM BEFORE THE STORM."
By Monday evening, however, Trump announced a reversal, revealing he had postponed a strike planned for Tuesday following appeals from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. He nonetheless issued a stark warning, adding that he had instructed the Defense Department "to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached."
The military and economic standoff has already reshaped critical global trade routes. Since April 13 — following the breakdown of Pakistan-mediated talks — Washington has enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports, including key access points along the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Tehran retaliated by closing the strait and compelling vessels to seek transit authorization directly from Iranian authorities, stoking fears that the fragile ceasefire, in effect since April 8, may unravel entirely if no deal is reached.
The disclosure came through Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who briefed members of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in a wide-ranging report on the current state of Iran-U.S. diplomacy.
According to an Iranian news agency, Gharibabadi confirmed that the proposal firmly asserts "its right to uranium enrichment and peaceful nuclear activities."
Beyond the nuclear dimension, the offer spans a broad set of demands. The proposal also includes "an end to conflicts across all fronts, including Lebanon; the lifting of the US naval blockade; the release of Iranian assets; and compensation by the United States for damage caused during the latest war to support reconstruction efforts."
It also affirms "the removal of all unilateral sanctions and UN Security Council resolutions, and the withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding the Islamic Republic," he said.
The initiative marks Tehran's second formal submission in weeks. On May 10, Iran delivered an initial response to a U.S. proposal through Pakistan — only for President Donald Trump to dismiss it as "totally unacceptable." Iranian media reported Monday that a revised 14-point framework had since been relayed to the American side via the same Pakistani intermediaries.
Even as diplomacy continues, Trump has kept military pressure firmly on the table. On Saturday, he posted an ominous image on his Truth Social platform depicting warships flying the American flag — one vessel bearing the Iranian flag — alongside the phrase "IT WAS CALM BEFORE THE STORM."
By Monday evening, however, Trump announced a reversal, revealing he had postponed a strike planned for Tuesday following appeals from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. He nonetheless issued a stark warning, adding that he had instructed the Defense Department "to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment's notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached."
The military and economic standoff has already reshaped critical global trade routes. Since April 13 — following the breakdown of Pakistan-mediated talks — Washington has enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports, including key access points along the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Tehran retaliated by closing the strait and compelling vessels to seek transit authorization directly from Iranian authorities, stoking fears that the fragile ceasefire, in effect since April 8, may unravel entirely if no deal is reached.
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