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Israeli Fire Kills Two, Injures Four in Gaza Despite Ceasefire Agreement
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were killed and four others injured on Monday after Israeli gunfire struck parts of the Gaza Strip, in what medical sources described as another breach of the existing ceasefire agreement.
According to reports, the body of a Palestinian man along with two wounded individuals were transferred to Nasser Medical Complex in western Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. The casualties followed an Israeli strike near the Bani Suheila roundabout inside the city.
Eyewitnesses said an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians in the Bani Suheila area, leading to the fatalities and injuries.
Separately, a Palestinian child later died from wounds sustained in a previous drone strike in the same area on Thursday.
In another incident, two young Palestinians were injured—one of them critically—after Israeli shelling hit the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
Despite a ceasefire that has been in place since 10 October 2025, Israeli forces have continued carrying out attacks across the enclave.
According to health authorities in Gaza, at least 877 Palestinians have been killed and 2,602 others wounded since the truce began.
The ceasefire followed two years of a devastating war that left extensive destruction across Gaza, damaging roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure, according to reports.
According to reports, the body of a Palestinian man along with two wounded individuals were transferred to Nasser Medical Complex in western Khan Younis, in southern Gaza. The casualties followed an Israeli strike near the Bani Suheila roundabout inside the city.
Eyewitnesses said an Israeli drone targeted a group of civilians in the Bani Suheila area, leading to the fatalities and injuries.
Separately, a Palestinian child later died from wounds sustained in a previous drone strike in the same area on Thursday.
In another incident, two young Palestinians were injured—one of them critically—after Israeli shelling hit the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
Despite a ceasefire that has been in place since 10 October 2025, Israeli forces have continued carrying out attacks across the enclave.
According to health authorities in Gaza, at least 877 Palestinians have been killed and 2,602 others wounded since the truce began.
The ceasefire followed two years of a devastating war that left extensive destruction across Gaza, damaging roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure, according to reports.
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