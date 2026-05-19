Wasl Group Unveils Cedarwood Estates South At Jumeirah Golf Estates The Next Chapter

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As demand for freehold communities within Dubai's established master-planned destinations grows, Wasl continues to expand its offering with the launch of Cedarwood Estates South

Dubai, UAE – May 2026 – Wasl Group, one of Dubai's leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of Cedarwood Estates South, the latest addition to its growing freehold portfolio across Dubai. As the city continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for residents and long-term investors, Wasl Group has grown to become a trusted part of that story. Each development has been developed in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan, reinforcing Wasl's commitment to delivering developments that contribute to the emirate's long-term vision. Cedarwood Estates South continues that journey with the latest launch at Jumeirah Golf Estates, The Next Chapter.

Cedarwood Estates South introduces a limited collection of golf view villas shaped by the landscape and setting of Jumeirah Golf Estates. Building on the success of the fully sold-out Cedarwood North district, it follows the natural contours of the golf course, comprising 74 villas across four, five, and six-bedroom layouts, with generous plot sizes and open interiors, creating a unified and thoughtfully integrated living experience. Each villa is positioned to maximise fairway and golf views while maintaining a strong sense of privacy and retreat, with terraces, shaded patios and landscaped courtyards. Cedarwood Estates South is supported by a rich lifestyle ecosystem that brings together leisure, wellness, education, and connectivity. Residents will have access to a private country club and a world-renowned 18-hole golf course, alongside the Mandarin Oriental hotel, equestrian village, and central park. Active living is further enhanced through dedicated cycling and jogging tracks, as well as a tennis stadium, ensuring a well-rounded and connected lifestyle within the masterplan.

Within Cedarwood Estates South, residents benefit from a thoughtfully integrated lifestyle offering, including a country club, concierge services, advanced security control, EV charging provision, and guest valet parking.

Wasl's track record in freehold development has consistently demonstrated strong market confidence, reflected in the rapid demand seen at every launch.“With a portfolio of more than 60,000 residential and commercial units across Dubai, Wasl continues to expand its freehold offering in response to growing demand for established, master-planned communities.“

Mohamed Al Bahar, Director of Business Development at Wasl Group, said:“Reinforcing the stability of our freehold portfolio remains at the heart of everything we build at Wasl. Cedarwood Estates South is the latest reflection of that commitment, a community defined by its setting and designed with long-term value in mind, supporting both residents and investors seeking enduring value. Freehold developments within masterplans like Jumeirah Golf Estates offer a stability that today's market is actively seeking, and it becomes even more important to create places that feel private, connected and enduring from the moment they are delivered.”

About Wasl Group:

Wasl Group is one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. With a diverse range of residential, commercial, hospitality, and industrial properties, Wasl plays a vital role in shaping Dubai's urban landscape.

With a portfolio of over 60,000+ residential and commercial units, more than 1,000+ buildings, and 5,500+ land plots spanning diverse uses, Wasl has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Dubai's real estate sector. The Group is committed to supporting the emirate's long-term vision through sustainable development, innovation, and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents and investors alike.

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