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Lavrov Says Russia Has Not Received US-Iran Nuclear Proposal
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow has not received any official US proposals regarding a reported new plan for settling Iran’s nuclear issue, while reiterating Russia’s willingness to help facilitate dialogue if requested by both sides.
Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Lavrov said he had seen media reports suggesting that communications between the United States and Iran may be taking place through Pakistani intermediaries or other channels.
“I cannot confirm the accuracy of this information. We have not seen any proposals and are not trying to insert ourselves into this negotiation process. We wish this process success,” he said.
He added that President Vladimir Putin had previously told US, Israeli, and Iranian representatives that Russia could play “a constructive role” if both parties agreed.
Lavrov also said Russia had played a “decisive role” in the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, particularly in addressing issues related to enriched uranium stockpiles.
“We are ready to do this now as well,” he said. “Especially since the nuclear aspect of the settlement, judging by reports and the information we receive, is once again coming to the forefront.”
Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Lavrov said he had seen media reports suggesting that communications between the United States and Iran may be taking place through Pakistani intermediaries or other channels.
“I cannot confirm the accuracy of this information. We have not seen any proposals and are not trying to insert ourselves into this negotiation process. We wish this process success,” he said.
He added that President Vladimir Putin had previously told US, Israeli, and Iranian representatives that Russia could play “a constructive role” if both parties agreed.
Lavrov also said Russia had played a “decisive role” in the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, particularly in addressing issues related to enriched uranium stockpiles.
“We are ready to do this now as well,” he said. “Especially since the nuclear aspect of the settlement, judging by reports and the information we receive, is once again coming to the forefront.”
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