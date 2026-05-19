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Gulf Nations Rally Behind Saudi Arabia After Iraqi Drone Incursion
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait have each issued forceful condemnations of a drone assault on Saudi Arabia, after unmanned aircraft crossed into the kingdom's airspace from Iraq — an incursion that Riyadh says its air defenses swiftly neutralized.
Saudi authorities disclosed Sunday that three drones originating from Iraqi territory were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems. Riyadh stopped short of naming the party responsible for launching the attack.
Abu Dhabi was among the first to respond, with the UAE Foreign Ministry declaring in a formal statement that "these attacks constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability." The ministry went on to express the UAE's "full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability."
Doha echoed that condemnation, with Qatar's Foreign Ministry branding the assault "a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty, and a threat to its security and safety and to the security of the region." The ministry renewed "Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its support for all measures it takes to preserve its security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory."
Kuwait added its voice to the chorus of regional rebuke, expressing "strong condemnation and denunciation of the aggression" against Saudi territory. Kuwait's Foreign Ministry framed the strike as "a continuation of the series of blatant violations of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2817, undermining regional security and stability," and reaffirmed its support for Riyadh "in all measures it takes to preserve its security and stability and ensure the safety of its territory."
The Saudi Defense Ministry, meanwhile, issued a pointed warning Sunday, stating it "reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place."
The attack unfolds against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions. Since U.S. and Israeli forces struck Iran in February, Tehran has responded with retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf allies of Washington, and has moved to shut the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took hold on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a durable accord. President Donald Trump later extended the truce without a fixed end date.
Saudi authorities disclosed Sunday that three drones originating from Iraqi territory were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems. Riyadh stopped short of naming the party responsible for launching the attack.
Abu Dhabi was among the first to respond, with the UAE Foreign Ministry declaring in a formal statement that "these attacks constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability." The ministry went on to express the UAE's "full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability."
Doha echoed that condemnation, with Qatar's Foreign Ministry branding the assault "a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty, and a threat to its security and safety and to the security of the region." The ministry renewed "Qatar's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its support for all measures it takes to preserve its security, sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory."
Kuwait added its voice to the chorus of regional rebuke, expressing "strong condemnation and denunciation of the aggression" against Saudi territory. Kuwait's Foreign Ministry framed the strike as "a continuation of the series of blatant violations of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2817, undermining regional security and stability," and reaffirmed its support for Riyadh "in all measures it takes to preserve its security and stability and ensure the safety of its territory."
The Saudi Defense Ministry, meanwhile, issued a pointed warning Sunday, stating it "reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place."
The attack unfolds against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions. Since U.S. and Israeli forces struck Iran in February, Tehran has responded with retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf allies of Washington, and has moved to shut the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan took hold on April 8, though subsequent talks in Islamabad collapsed without yielding a durable accord. President Donald Trump later extended the truce without a fixed end date.
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