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Dutch Regulator Addresses Algorithm-Driven Social Media
(MENAFN) The Dutch media regulator issued a warning on Tuesday, stating that social media platforms are increasingly obstructing people’s ability to develop “a free and informed opinion,” and expressing concern about the expanding role of algorithms in shaping how audiences consume news.
In a newly released report, cited by a media outlet, the authority noted that a growing number of people in the Netherlands—especially younger demographics—are turning to platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X as their main sources of news and information. It emphasized that algorithmic systems now heavily influence what appears in users’ feeds.
The report explained that these algorithms decide which posts are shown, often giving preference to content that is eye-catching, provocative, or controversial because such material tends to generate higher engagement and user interaction.
It also pointed out that social media companies have economic motivations to circulate attention-grabbing material “even if it is unreliable,” while users themselves have limited ability to meaningfully control or customize what is displayed in their feeds.
Additionally, the regulator highlighted concerns about moderation practices such as “shadowbanning,” where certain posts or accounts are made less visible without clear notification to the affected users.
The authority further cautioned that platform operators are playing an increasing role in shaping online visibility, characterizing algorithm-driven content streams as “demonstrably risky for democracy.”
Finally, the report warned that recommendation systems can intensify the spread of divisive, extreme, or misleading narratives, deepening social polarization and influencing how public opinion is formed across society.
In a newly released report, cited by a media outlet, the authority noted that a growing number of people in the Netherlands—especially younger demographics—are turning to platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X as their main sources of news and information. It emphasized that algorithmic systems now heavily influence what appears in users’ feeds.
The report explained that these algorithms decide which posts are shown, often giving preference to content that is eye-catching, provocative, or controversial because such material tends to generate higher engagement and user interaction.
It also pointed out that social media companies have economic motivations to circulate attention-grabbing material “even if it is unreliable,” while users themselves have limited ability to meaningfully control or customize what is displayed in their feeds.
Additionally, the regulator highlighted concerns about moderation practices such as “shadowbanning,” where certain posts or accounts are made less visible without clear notification to the affected users.
The authority further cautioned that platform operators are playing an increasing role in shaping online visibility, characterizing algorithm-driven content streams as “demonstrably risky for democracy.”
Finally, the report warned that recommendation systems can intensify the spread of divisive, extreme, or misleading narratives, deepening social polarization and influencing how public opinion is formed across society.
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