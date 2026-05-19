Colombia Stock Market Falls 0.98% As Election Risk Builds 12 Days From The Vote

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May 19, 05:57 COLCAP 2,118 -0.22% USD/COP 3,798 +0.01% BRENT 110.65 -1.29% WTI 103.70 -4.56%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,118 -0.22% - 9.04 9.05 9.02 4,133 USD/COP 3,798 +0.01% -9.85% 3,797 3,798 3,798 - BRENT 110.65 -1.29% +68.83% 112.10 110.82 108.90 4,265 WTI 103.70 -4.56% +65.42% 108.66 104.00 102.12 27,599 ECOPETROL 13.81 +5.50% +60.21% 13.09 13.89 12.93 3,673,684 BANCOLOMBIA 64.02 +1.36% +53.78% 63.16 64.15 63.01 178,718 GRUPO AVAL 4.19 +4.49% +47.02% 4.01 4.23 4.04 274,978 TECNOGLASS 39.46 +2.20% -54.44% 38.61 39.78 38.63 352,449 CREDICORP 303.86 -3.94% +57.03% 316.31 310.28 300.00 337,640 BUENAVENTURA 34.01 -0.82% +132.79% 34.29 34.88 33.90 661,097 SOUTHERN COPPER 171.90 -2.76% +94.45% 176.78 178.52 169.19 1,454,675

Largest live moves in this report universe

ECOPETROL13.81+5.50% WTI103.70-4.56% GRUPO AVAL4.19+4.49% CREDICORP303.86-3.94% SOUTHERN COPPER171.90-2.76% TECNOGLASS39.46+2.20% BANCOLOMBIA64.02+1.36% BRENT110.65-1.29%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 · Covering Monday May 18 session Summary

COLCAP Colombia today reflects Monday's 0.98% drop to 2,101.08, deeper than Friday. Colombia was the only LatAm market that intensified selling while peers digested. Trigger is domestic: the May 31 election is 12 days out and the peso ranks among the world's most devalued. RSI 35.05 oversold.

Metric Value Change Context COLCAP close 2,101.08 −0.98% Deepened vs Friday Intraday range 2,092 – 2,131 39 pts Open at high, close near low Cloud floor 2,087.18 −0.7% Immediate floor RSI fast / slow 35.05 / 36.08 Deep oversold Room for bounce MACD histogram −8.21 Narrowing Positive turning USD/COP ~3,790 2nd weakest BBVA short call Polymarket Cepeda ~44% Leads Under 50% threshold

The Big Three 1.COLCAP closed at 2,101.08 (−0.98%, −20.87 pts), deeper than Friday's −0.22%. Range 2,092–2,131 - open at the high, close near the low, classic distribution. Colombia was the only LatAm market that intensified selling while Brazil (−0.17%), Mexico, Argentina and Chile digested. Trigger is local: the May 31 first round is 12 days out. 2.Iván Cepeda (Petro continuity) leads at 44% but cannot break the 50% threshold. The right is split: Valencia (center-right) and De la Espriella (far-right) compete for the runoff. BBVA recommended shorting COP May 5; the peso closed last week 2.95% weaker, second-most devalued globally. Petro's rupture with BanRep is unresolved. 3.RSI fast 35.05, slow 36.08 - deeply oversold. MACD histogram −8.21, positive-turning. The cloud bottom 2,087.18 sits just 0.7% below spot and is the immediate floor; the 200-DMA at 2,126.88 was rejected from above Monday and is now resistance. Lower Bollinger 2,043.79 defines the 2.7% downside. COLCAP Close 2,101.08 −0.98% Election 12 days May 31 first round BanRep 11.25% Held April 30 RSI Fast 35.05 Oversold 02 Session DataSource: BVC, BanRep, Polymarket, TradingView. Snapshot: May 19, 2026 06:20 UTC. 03 Why It Sold Off External Trigger: Warsh shock background, not the driver

Friday's Warsh handover and US April CPI 3.8% pressured every LatAm currency. The 10Y at 4.55% lifted EM dollar bid. But Colombia's −0.98% Monday - deeper than Brazil −0.17% and peer digestion - is not the Warsh story. The peso's 2.95% weekly loss is twice the Mexican peso's.

Local Driver: Election 12 days out, BBVA short call

The May 31 first round is the dominant variable. Cepeda at 44% offers Petro continuity but cannot cross 50%. Valencia and De la Espriella split the anti-Petro vote. BBVA on May 5 told clients to short COP via three-month dollar calls at 3,750 and 4,000 strikes, citing fiscal slippage and election risk. Petro's rupture with BanRep is unresolved.

§04 · Market Commentary

Colombia is the LatAm outlier this week. While Brazil reclaimed sub-R$5 and peers digested, the COLCAP intensified. The reason is the election binary in 12 days. With Cepeda at 44% and unable to break 50%, the runoff arithmetic becomes the trade. A Valencia-De la Espriella split that fails to consolidate hands Cepeda the runoff via plurality; late consolidation around one right-wing candidate triggers relief.

Polymarket odds shift ahead of equity. The peso has done most of the price discovery - USD/COP near 3,790, 2.95% weekly decline. Equity drawdown lags because foreign positioning needs polls to confirm. RSI 35 says the level is right; the catalyst is polling clarity over the next 12 days. The cloud floor at 2,087 is the mechanical-buyer line.

05 Technical Snapshot

MSCI COLCAP daily, BVC. TradingView · May 19, 2026 06:20 UTC

COLCAP closed at 2,101.08 after rejecting the 200-DMA at 2,126.88 from above (high 2,131.17). The cloud floor at 2,087.18 sits 0.7% below; lower Bollinger 2,043.79 defines the 2.7% downside. The 50-DMA 2,219 and Kijun 2,204 sit 5–6% overhead. MACD histogram −8.21, still bearish but positive-turning. RSI 35.05 oversold.

Resistance: 2,126.88 (200-DMA) → 2,131 (Monday high) → 2,204 (Kijun) Support: 2,092 (Monday low) → 2,087 (cloud floor) → 2,043 (lower BB) Invalidation: A daily close below 2,043 opens 2,000 and breaks the long-term uptrend. 06 Forward Look This week · Polling clarity Final polls before May 31. Right consolidation around Valencia or De la Espriella triggers relief; Cepeda holding 44% extends pressure. May 31 · First round Binary. Cepeda above 50% = outright win, COLCAP tests 2,043. Cepeda below 45% with right consolidation = runoff favors anti-Petro, relief toward 2,204. June 21 · Runoff If triggered. Cepeda narrowly loses to Valencia but defeats De la Espriella in polls. The matchup determines post-election repricing. June BanRep · Post-election First meeting after the vote sets the post-Petro rate path. Cepeda win = ease pressure into fiscal slippage; anti-Petro win = orthodox hold or cut. 07 Questions & Answers Why is Colombia the LatAm outlier this week? Election binary. The May 31 first round is 12 days out and the COLCAP is the only LatAm market that intensified selling Monday (−0.98%) while peers digested Friday's Warsh shock. Local drivers - Cepeda's 44% lead, BanRep rupture, BBVA short-COP call - outweigh external. The peso ranks among the world's weakest, down 2.95% on the week. What does Cepeda at 44% mean for the COLCAP? It is the worst structure for risk pricing: Cepeda leads but cannot win outright, and the right is fragmented. The runoff arithmetic depends on whether the right consolidates. Polls suggest Cepeda narrowly loses to Valencia and beats De la Espriella head-to-head - so the right needs Valencia to make the runoff. Where does the COLCAP find a floor? Three lines. Cloud floor 2,087 sits 0.7% below Monday's close and is the mechanical-buyer level. Lower Bollinger 2,043 is the 2.7% structural line. A daily close below 2,043 opens 2,000 and breaks the long-term uptrend. RSI 35.05 and MACD positive-turning give 2,087 credibility. Verdict

Monday's 0.98% drop made Colombia the only LatAm market that intensified selling while peers digested. The driver is local: 12 days from a binary election with Cepeda at 44% and the right fragmented. The peso is down 2.95% on the week (second-most devalued); BBVA is short via dollar calls at 3,750/4,000. RSI 35 and MACD positive-turning give the cloud floor at 2,087 credibility. The next 12 days are about polling clarity.

Related: Three-way election deep analysis · BBVA short-peso call · Cepeda 44%, right surging late.

Binary in 12 days: cloud floor 2,087 holds = mechanical bounce. Below = lower BB 2,043 in play.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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