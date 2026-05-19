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Merz Slams Iran Over UAE Nuclear Plant Drone Strike

Merz Slams Iran Over UAE Nuclear Plant Drone Strike


2026-05-19 05:24:34
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday issued a sharp condemnation of a drone attack that ignited a fire near the United Arab Emirates' nuclear power facility, calling on Tehran to stand down and return to the diplomatic table.

Merz delivered the rebuke via X, the U.S.-based social media platform, demanding accountability from Iran over what he described as a direct threat to regional stability. "We strongly condemn the renewed Iranian airstrikes against the United Arab Emirates and other partners," he said. "Attacks on nuclear facilities pose a threat to the safety of people throughout the entire region."

The chancellor pressed Tehran to refrain from any action that could tip the region toward open conflict, renewing his push for a negotiated resolution to the standoff. "Iran must enter into serious negotiations with the United States, stop threatening its neighbors, and open the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions," Merz added.

His remarks followed an announcement by Emirati authorities that two drones were intercepted by air defense systems while a third evaded interception and struck an electrical generator located outside the inner security perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. Officials in the UAE confirmed no casualties resulted from the incident, and said radiological safety indicators remained unaffected, with no threat posed to the public or surrounding environment.

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