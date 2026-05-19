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U.S. Envoy Meets Greenland PM in Uninvited Visit
(MENAFN) US special envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, touched down in the capital Nuuk on Sunday and held talks with Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Monday — but the visit carried unmistakable undertones of diplomatic unease, according to a public broadcaster.
Nielsen downplayed the encounter, characterizing it as a "courtesy meeting" and confirming there were no signals that Washington's position on Greenland ownership had shifted. The subdued framing was telling: neither Landry nor US Ambassador to Denmark Ken Howery had received an official invitation from the Greenlandic government prior to their arrival — a departure from standard diplomatic protocol. The broadcaster described the circumstances surrounding the visit as "a special situation," noting the absence of a formal airport reception and only a minimal local presence to greet the delegation. Sources cited by the broadcaster also expressed fatigue over the renewed spotlight on US ambitions over Greenland.
Landry — who also serves as governor of the US state of Louisiana — was appointed to his envoy role in December of last year. Upon his appointment, he wrote on US social media platform X that it was an honor to serve US President Donald Trump "to make Greenland a part of the US." He later walked back that framing in an interview with Fox News, clarifying that the US was not seeking to seize any territory.
Before departing for Nuuk, Landry told the Danish broadcaster that he had spoken directly with Trump, who instructed him to make as many friends as possible during his stay.
Greenland's leaders, for their part, struck a carefully measured tone. Officials confirmed the meeting took place "in a good tone and with mutual respect," while underlining that the Greenlandic people must be respected and that they remain open to continued cooperation with Washington.
Greenland's Foreign Minister Mute B. Egede insisted that any such cooperation should be channeled through the established trilateral working group between Greenland, the US, and Denmark, rather than "through the media." Egede also pushed back against any suggestion that Nuuk had erected barriers to engagement with Washington, and officials confirmed that further meetings with US representatives are anticipated in the weeks ahead.
The diplomatic calendar is already filling up. US Ambassador Howery is slated to visit Greenland next week, during which a new US consulate office in Nuuk is set to be inaugurated. Landry is expected to participate in business promotion events on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The heightened American interest in the autonomous Danish territory is rooted in its strategic Arctic positioning and vast untapped mineral wealth. Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of US control over Greenland, framing it as a national security imperative in the face of growing Russian and Chinese influence — at one point threatening sanctions against European nations that opposed the proposal.
Nielsen downplayed the encounter, characterizing it as a "courtesy meeting" and confirming there were no signals that Washington's position on Greenland ownership had shifted. The subdued framing was telling: neither Landry nor US Ambassador to Denmark Ken Howery had received an official invitation from the Greenlandic government prior to their arrival — a departure from standard diplomatic protocol. The broadcaster described the circumstances surrounding the visit as "a special situation," noting the absence of a formal airport reception and only a minimal local presence to greet the delegation. Sources cited by the broadcaster also expressed fatigue over the renewed spotlight on US ambitions over Greenland.
Landry — who also serves as governor of the US state of Louisiana — was appointed to his envoy role in December of last year. Upon his appointment, he wrote on US social media platform X that it was an honor to serve US President Donald Trump "to make Greenland a part of the US." He later walked back that framing in an interview with Fox News, clarifying that the US was not seeking to seize any territory.
Before departing for Nuuk, Landry told the Danish broadcaster that he had spoken directly with Trump, who instructed him to make as many friends as possible during his stay.
Greenland's leaders, for their part, struck a carefully measured tone. Officials confirmed the meeting took place "in a good tone and with mutual respect," while underlining that the Greenlandic people must be respected and that they remain open to continued cooperation with Washington.
Greenland's Foreign Minister Mute B. Egede insisted that any such cooperation should be channeled through the established trilateral working group between Greenland, the US, and Denmark, rather than "through the media." Egede also pushed back against any suggestion that Nuuk had erected barriers to engagement with Washington, and officials confirmed that further meetings with US representatives are anticipated in the weeks ahead.
The diplomatic calendar is already filling up. US Ambassador Howery is slated to visit Greenland next week, during which a new US consulate office in Nuuk is set to be inaugurated. Landry is expected to participate in business promotion events on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The heightened American interest in the autonomous Danish territory is rooted in its strategic Arctic positioning and vast untapped mineral wealth. Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of US control over Greenland, framing it as a national security imperative in the face of growing Russian and Chinese influence — at one point threatening sanctions against European nations that opposed the proposal.
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