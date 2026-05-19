403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Urges Israel to Respect Inviolability of UNRWA Sites in East Jerusalem
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Monday called on Israel to “honor and respect” the inviolability of all UN facilities after an Israeli decision to repurpose the demolished former headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem into a military and defense installation.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that “the UNRWA sites are UN premises, and they're meant to be inviolable.”
He added that the UN had already “raised concerns about exactly what's happened to the site, the way it was invaded, the way it was taken over,” noting that those concerns “still apply.”
He further stated that, as a signatory to the 1946 convention on the privileges and immunities of the UN, Israel is required to respect the protected status of all UN premises, including those belonging to UNRWA.
On Sunday, Israeli authorities approved a plan to build an office for Defense Minister Israel Katz, a military museum, and a recruitment center on the site of the former UNRWA compound in Sheikh Jarrah, located in occupied East Jerusalem.
A joint statement from Israel’s Defense Ministry and the Jerusalem municipality said the ministry would designate 36 dunams (about 8.9 acres) for the development of a new army museum and what it described as an “advanced recruitment office.”
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters that “the UNRWA sites are UN premises, and they're meant to be inviolable.”
He added that the UN had already “raised concerns about exactly what's happened to the site, the way it was invaded, the way it was taken over,” noting that those concerns “still apply.”
He further stated that, as a signatory to the 1946 convention on the privileges and immunities of the UN, Israel is required to respect the protected status of all UN premises, including those belonging to UNRWA.
On Sunday, Israeli authorities approved a plan to build an office for Defense Minister Israel Katz, a military museum, and a recruitment center on the site of the former UNRWA compound in Sheikh Jarrah, located in occupied East Jerusalem.
A joint statement from Israel’s Defense Ministry and the Jerusalem municipality said the ministry would designate 36 dunams (about 8.9 acres) for the development of a new army museum and what it described as an “advanced recruitment office.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment