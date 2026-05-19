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Ten Countries Condemn Israeli Interception of Gaza Aid Flotilla
(MENAFN) A group of ten countries, including Türkiye, has issued a joint statement strongly condemning Israel’s repeated interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian-led humanitarian mission bound for Gaza.
The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Spain, Colombia, Libya, the Maldives, Pakistan, and Jordan said the flotilla was a peaceful initiative aimed at highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.
In their statement, the ministers expressed concern over what they described as repeated Israeli actions targeting aid vessels in international waters, including the detention of activists aboard the ships. They argued that such operations violate international law and maritime norms.
The countries called for the immediate release of detained participants and emphasized that humanitarian workers and civilians must be protected, regardless of political context. They also stressed that freedom of navigation and the safety of humanitarian missions must be upheld.
The statement further urged the international community to take responsibility in ensuring accountability for such incidents and to prevent future attacks on civilian aid operations.
According to reports, Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla as it attempted to reach Gaza, detaining around 100 activists. Similar incidents involving aid vessels in recent months have drawn repeated international criticism and diplomatic protests.
The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Bangladesh, Brazil, Indonesia, Spain, Colombia, Libya, the Maldives, Pakistan, and Jordan said the flotilla was a peaceful initiative aimed at highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.
In their statement, the ministers expressed concern over what they described as repeated Israeli actions targeting aid vessels in international waters, including the detention of activists aboard the ships. They argued that such operations violate international law and maritime norms.
The countries called for the immediate release of detained participants and emphasized that humanitarian workers and civilians must be protected, regardless of political context. They also stressed that freedom of navigation and the safety of humanitarian missions must be upheld.
The statement further urged the international community to take responsibility in ensuring accountability for such incidents and to prevent future attacks on civilian aid operations.
According to reports, Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla as it attempted to reach Gaza, detaining around 100 activists. Similar incidents involving aid vessels in recent months have drawn repeated international criticism and diplomatic protests.
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