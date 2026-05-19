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European Protests Erupt Over Israeli Interception of Gaza Aid Flotilla
(MENAFN) Large demonstrations took place across parts of Europe on Monday, as thousands of people in Italy and Greece protested Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian convoy attempting to reach Gaza.
In Italy, protests spread across multiple cities including Rome, Milan, Naples, and Turin, with participants joining a nationwide general strike organized by trade unions and civil society groups. The mobilization, held under the slogan “We block everything,” combined labor grievances with political demands opposing military spending and government policies seen as supportive of Israel.
In Rome, demonstrators gathered at Piazza dei Cinquecento before marching through the city, carrying Palestinian flags and expressing solidarity with the flotilla and the broader Palestinian cause. Protesters also called for the suspension of diplomatic and economic ties with Israel.
Similar scenes were reported in Athens, where crowds assembled outside the Greek Foreign Ministry to condemn the interception of the flotilla. Participants demanded the release of detained activists and displayed banners and slogans supporting Palestinian rights.
The protests followed reports that Israeli forces intercepted the Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters and detained around 100 activists involved in the mission, which organizers said was aimed at delivering humanitarian aid and challenging the blockade on Gaza.
The demonstrations reflect growing public mobilization in several European countries over the incident, adding to mounting diplomatic and civil society pressure surrounding the fate of the detained activists and the broader humanitarian situation in Gaza.
In Italy, protests spread across multiple cities including Rome, Milan, Naples, and Turin, with participants joining a nationwide general strike organized by trade unions and civil society groups. The mobilization, held under the slogan “We block everything,” combined labor grievances with political demands opposing military spending and government policies seen as supportive of Israel.
In Rome, demonstrators gathered at Piazza dei Cinquecento before marching through the city, carrying Palestinian flags and expressing solidarity with the flotilla and the broader Palestinian cause. Protesters also called for the suspension of diplomatic and economic ties with Israel.
Similar scenes were reported in Athens, where crowds assembled outside the Greek Foreign Ministry to condemn the interception of the flotilla. Participants demanded the release of detained activists and displayed banners and slogans supporting Palestinian rights.
The protests followed reports that Israeli forces intercepted the Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters and detained around 100 activists involved in the mission, which organizers said was aimed at delivering humanitarian aid and challenging the blockade on Gaza.
The demonstrations reflect growing public mobilization in several European countries over the incident, adding to mounting diplomatic and civil society pressure surrounding the fate of the detained activists and the broader humanitarian situation in Gaza.
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