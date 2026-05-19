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Greece Clears Acquisition of Two Frigates from Italy
(MENAFN) Greece has cleared the acquisition of two pre-owned Italian frigates and authorized a major naval modernization drive, as Athens moves to bolster its defense posture amid escalating regional instability, local media reported Monday.
The Government Council for National Security, convened by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, signed off on the purchase of two second-hand FREMM-type frigates from Italy, according to media. The same session authorized an upgrade program for the Hellenic Navy's existing fleet of German-built MEKO-type frigates.
Unmanned Systems Strategy Gets the Green Light
Beyond naval hardware, the council also approved the rollout of Greece's National Strategy for Unmanned Vehicles covering the 2026–2030 period — a move that signals Athens' intent to integrate cutting-edge autonomous systems across its defense architecture in the years ahead.
Regional Flashpoints Dominate Strategic Discussions
The security meeting also served as a forum for assessing a range of pressing regional developments. Council members reviewed the evolving situation in Lebanon, the mounting crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, and Türkiye's reported preparations to advance its controversial maritime security doctrine, known as "Blue Homeland" — a sweeping territorial claim over vast stretches of the Eastern Mediterranean that has long been a source of friction with Greece.
The Government Council for National Security, convened by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, signed off on the purchase of two second-hand FREMM-type frigates from Italy, according to media. The same session authorized an upgrade program for the Hellenic Navy's existing fleet of German-built MEKO-type frigates.
Unmanned Systems Strategy Gets the Green Light
Beyond naval hardware, the council also approved the rollout of Greece's National Strategy for Unmanned Vehicles covering the 2026–2030 period — a move that signals Athens' intent to integrate cutting-edge autonomous systems across its defense architecture in the years ahead.
Regional Flashpoints Dominate Strategic Discussions
The security meeting also served as a forum for assessing a range of pressing regional developments. Council members reviewed the evolving situation in Lebanon, the mounting crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, and Türkiye's reported preparations to advance its controversial maritime security doctrine, known as "Blue Homeland" — a sweeping territorial claim over vast stretches of the Eastern Mediterranean that has long been a source of friction with Greece.
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