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Iraq Probes Drone Attack Targeting Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation into a drone attack on Saudi Arabia allegedly originating from Iraqi territory, as Baghdad scrambled to distance itself from the incident and called for joint cooperation with Riyadh to establish the facts.
Iraq's Foreign Ministry expressed "deep concern" in an official statement over reports that three unmanned aerial vehicles had struck facilities inside Saudi Arabia, signaling the gravity with which Baghdad is treating the episode.
"The competent authorities immediately initiated the necessary verification and investigation procedures to determine the circumstances and conditions" of this attack, the statement read, as carried by a state news agency.
"No information regarding it was detected through Iraqi air defense systems and optical monitoring equipment," the ministry added.
Baghdad Distances Itself, Calls for Information Sharing
Alongside the denial, Iraq reaffirmed its broader commitment to neighborly relations, underscoring "its firm rejection of any attacks against neighboring states." The ministry simultaneously called on Riyadh's relevant authorities to engage in active information exchange "in order to reach accurate conclusions that would support security and stability in both countries."
Baghdad also reiterated its "commitment to maintaining coordination and consultation with Saudi Arabia in a way that promotes regional security and serves the shared interests of both countries," framing the incident as a matter requiring bilateral resolution rather than unilateral blame.
Riyadh Reserves Right to Respond
Saudi Arabia disclosed Sunday evening that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted and neutralized the three drones after they breached the kingdom's airspace from the direction of Iraq. Riyadh stopped short of attributing responsibility but issued a pointed warning, stating it "reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place."
Broader Regional Context
The incident unfolds against a volatile regional backdrop. Since US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran in February, the Middle East has been gripped by cascading retaliatory exchanges. Tehran struck back with attacks targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, and separately moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, delivering a significant blow to global energy flows.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into force on April 8, but subsequent talks in Islamabad collapsed without producing a durable framework. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely, leaving the region in a fragile and unresolved standoff.
Iraq's Foreign Ministry expressed "deep concern" in an official statement over reports that three unmanned aerial vehicles had struck facilities inside Saudi Arabia, signaling the gravity with which Baghdad is treating the episode.
"The competent authorities immediately initiated the necessary verification and investigation procedures to determine the circumstances and conditions" of this attack, the statement read, as carried by a state news agency.
"No information regarding it was detected through Iraqi air defense systems and optical monitoring equipment," the ministry added.
Baghdad Distances Itself, Calls for Information Sharing
Alongside the denial, Iraq reaffirmed its broader commitment to neighborly relations, underscoring "its firm rejection of any attacks against neighboring states." The ministry simultaneously called on Riyadh's relevant authorities to engage in active information exchange "in order to reach accurate conclusions that would support security and stability in both countries."
Baghdad also reiterated its "commitment to maintaining coordination and consultation with Saudi Arabia in a way that promotes regional security and serves the shared interests of both countries," framing the incident as a matter requiring bilateral resolution rather than unilateral blame.
Riyadh Reserves Right to Respond
Saudi Arabia disclosed Sunday evening that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted and neutralized the three drones after they breached the kingdom's airspace from the direction of Iraq. Riyadh stopped short of attributing responsibility but issued a pointed warning, stating it "reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place."
Broader Regional Context
The incident unfolds against a volatile regional backdrop. Since US and Israeli forces launched strikes against Iran in February, the Middle East has been gripped by cascading retaliatory exchanges. Tehran struck back with attacks targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, and separately moved to close the Strait of Hormuz, delivering a significant blow to global energy flows.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into force on April 8, but subsequent talks in Islamabad collapsed without producing a durable framework. US President Donald Trump subsequently extended the truce indefinitely, leaving the region in a fragile and unresolved standoff.
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