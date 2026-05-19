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Italy Inflation Surges to 2023 High as Iran War Disrupts Energy
(MENAFN) Italy's consumer inflation surged to its steepest level in over two years last month, propelled almost entirely by a sharp rebound in energy costs triggered by supply chain chaos stemming from the Iran war, official figures released Friday confirmed.
Final data published by the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) showed the national consumer price index climbing 2.7% year-on-year in April — a dramatic acceleration from 1.7% in March and just a fraction below the 2.8% preliminary estimate.
On a monthly basis, prices advanced 1.1%, undershooting forecasts of a 1.2% gain but significantly outpacing March's 0.5% increase — marking the most aggressive single-month surge since October 2022.
Energy at the Core of the Surge
The primary engine behind April's inflationary jump was energy, which swung from a 2.1% annual decline in March to a 9.2% year-on-year increase. The shift was stark across both segments of the market: unregulated energy prices rocketed 9.6% annually after contracting 2% in March, while regulated energy rates climbed 5.3%, reversing a 1.6% drop the previous month.
The catalyst is well-documented. Since hostilities erupted involving Iran, the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway separating Iran and Oman and one of the planet's most strategically vital energy corridors — has faced severe disruption. The chokepoint serves as the primary export route for crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas flowing out of Gulf producers to international markets.
The fallout has rippled swiftly across Europe, bearing down hardest on import-reliant economies like Italy, where elevated fuel, electricity, and transport costs transmit rapidly into broader consumer prices.
Goods Costs Spike; Services Offer Partial Relief
Beyond energy, goods inflation more than tripled its pace, surging to 3.1% from just 0.8% in March. Unprocessed food prices were a key contributor, rising 5.9% annually after a 4.7% gain the prior month.
Services inflation, however, moved in the opposite direction — easing to 2.4% from 2.8% — cushioned by softer price growth in recreational, cultural, and personal care services, which moderated to 2.6% from 3.0%, and transport services, which cooled sharply to 0.6% from 2.2%.
Core Inflation Holds Below Headline Rate
Underlying price pressures appeared more contained. Core inflation — stripping out energy and fresh food — edged down to 1.6% in April from 1.9% in March, while a broader energy-excluded measure eased to 1.9% from 2.1%, suggesting the headline spike remains heavily energy-driven rather than broad-based.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, the standard measure used across European Union member states for cross-border comparisons, rose 2.8% year-on-year — accelerating sharply from 1.6% in March but landing marginally under the 2.9% flash estimate.
ISTAT noted that acquired inflation for 2026 currently stands at 2.3% for the headline index and 1.3% for the core measure, signaling that price pressures, while elevated, may stabilize if energy markets find firmer footing in the months ahead.
Final data published by the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) showed the national consumer price index climbing 2.7% year-on-year in April — a dramatic acceleration from 1.7% in March and just a fraction below the 2.8% preliminary estimate.
On a monthly basis, prices advanced 1.1%, undershooting forecasts of a 1.2% gain but significantly outpacing March's 0.5% increase — marking the most aggressive single-month surge since October 2022.
Energy at the Core of the Surge
The primary engine behind April's inflationary jump was energy, which swung from a 2.1% annual decline in March to a 9.2% year-on-year increase. The shift was stark across both segments of the market: unregulated energy prices rocketed 9.6% annually after contracting 2% in March, while regulated energy rates climbed 5.3%, reversing a 1.6% drop the previous month.
The catalyst is well-documented. Since hostilities erupted involving Iran, the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway separating Iran and Oman and one of the planet's most strategically vital energy corridors — has faced severe disruption. The chokepoint serves as the primary export route for crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas flowing out of Gulf producers to international markets.
The fallout has rippled swiftly across Europe, bearing down hardest on import-reliant economies like Italy, where elevated fuel, electricity, and transport costs transmit rapidly into broader consumer prices.
Goods Costs Spike; Services Offer Partial Relief
Beyond energy, goods inflation more than tripled its pace, surging to 3.1% from just 0.8% in March. Unprocessed food prices were a key contributor, rising 5.9% annually after a 4.7% gain the prior month.
Services inflation, however, moved in the opposite direction — easing to 2.4% from 2.8% — cushioned by softer price growth in recreational, cultural, and personal care services, which moderated to 2.6% from 3.0%, and transport services, which cooled sharply to 0.6% from 2.2%.
Core Inflation Holds Below Headline Rate
Underlying price pressures appeared more contained. Core inflation — stripping out energy and fresh food — edged down to 1.6% in April from 1.9% in March, while a broader energy-excluded measure eased to 1.9% from 2.1%, suggesting the headline spike remains heavily energy-driven rather than broad-based.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, the standard measure used across European Union member states for cross-border comparisons, rose 2.8% year-on-year — accelerating sharply from 1.6% in March but landing marginally under the 2.9% flash estimate.
ISTAT noted that acquired inflation for 2026 currently stands at 2.3% for the headline index and 1.3% for the core measure, signaling that price pressures, while elevated, may stabilize if energy markets find firmer footing in the months ahead.
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