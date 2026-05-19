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Belgium Faces Sharp Prison Overcrowding Surge

Belgium Faces Sharp Prison Overcrowding Surge


2026-05-19 04:18:55
(MENAFN) Belgium’s prison system has seen a sharp rise in overcrowding, with the inmate population increasing by 21% between 2023 and 2025, according to a report published Monday by the Central Prison Monitoring Council (CCSP), as stated by reports.

The report said the number of prisoners rose from 11,053 to 13,363 over the period, pushing overcrowding levels to 19.27% by the end of 2025.

CCSP vice-president Pieter Houbey warned that conditions have deteriorated significantly.

“The overcrowding has taken on the proportions of a humanitarian crisis,” he said.

The watchdog described the situation as “catastrophic,” noting that overcrowding has led to worsening detention conditions, rising tensions inside facilities, and growing operational strain across the prison system.

It also said prison staff are under sustained pressure as they manage an increasingly overstretched system.

According to the CCSP, prison capacity has only increased marginally and has not kept pace with the rising inmate population.

In recent months, authorities have resorted to placing some inmates on mattresses on the floor due to lack of space. In April, 763 detainees were reported to be held in such conditions, marking a record high.

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