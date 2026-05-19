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Netanyahu to Hold Security Cabinet Meeting on Iran

Netanyahu to Hold Security Cabinet Meeting on Iran


2026-05-19 04:14:00
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to convene a Security Cabinet meeting on Monday evening to discuss developments related to Iran, according to reports citing an Israeli newspaper.

The report said the meeting comes amid uncertainty over either a renewed escalation or a possible agreement between the United States and Iran. It also noted that the Security Cabinet had already met on Sunday evening.

Regional tensions have remained high following strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran in February, which were followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf region. The escalation was also linked to disruptions in maritime traffic and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was introduced on April 8 through mediation efforts involving Pakistan, though subsequent negotiations in Islamabad reportedly failed to produce a long-term settlement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely, according to reports.

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