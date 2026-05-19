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Iran Starts World Cup Preparations in Turkey Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran’s national football team has arrived in Antalya, Türkiye, to begin its preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as regional political tensions continue to form part of the wider backdrop to the tournament, according to reports.
Iranian media said the squad travelled to the Turkish resort city for an overseas training camp as part of its build-up to the competition.
Under head coach Amir Ghalenoei, the players are expected to hold their first training session in Antalya later on Monday.
The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
Iran has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.
The team will open its campaign against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 16, followed by a match against Belgium at the same venue on June 21. Their final group-stage game will be against Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 26.
Iranian media said the squad travelled to the Turkish resort city for an overseas training camp as part of its build-up to the competition.
Under head coach Amir Ghalenoei, the players are expected to hold their first training session in Antalya later on Monday.
The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.
Iran has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.
The team will open its campaign against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 16, followed by a match against Belgium at the same venue on June 21. Their final group-stage game will be against Egypt at Lumen Field in Seattle on June 26.
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