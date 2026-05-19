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Iran Warns US Navy Over Maritime Pressure
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian official has warned that continued US naval pressure near Iranian waters could trigger a military response, saying the Gulf of Oman may become a “graveyard” for American warships if tensions escalate further.
During an appearance on Iranian state television Sunday, Mohsen Rezaei, a member of a high-level advisory council to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Tehran’s tolerance for ongoing restrictions on maritime activity was diminishing after weeks of shipping disruptions.
“The longer they continue the naval blockade of Iran, the greater the damage to the world economy will be,” Rezaei stated. “We advise the US military to lift the siege before the Gulf of Oman turns into their graveyard.”
Rezaei, who previously commanded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, argued that Iran would have the right to respond militarily because the blockade effectively represents an act of war.
The naval operation was announced by US President Donald Trump on April 13, according to reports, despite ongoing indirect diplomatic contacts reportedly facilitated by Pakistan. Although Washington and Tehran later declared a fragile ceasefire on April 8, both sides have continued to reject each other’s proposals for a broader agreement.
Over the weekend, Trump increased pressure on Tehran through posts on social media, warning that “the Clock is Ticking” for Iran. Reports also said he shared an image portraying Iran being invaded by neighboring countries, including nations that have so far remained neutral in the confrontation.
During an appearance on Iranian state television Sunday, Mohsen Rezaei, a member of a high-level advisory council to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Tehran’s tolerance for ongoing restrictions on maritime activity was diminishing after weeks of shipping disruptions.
“The longer they continue the naval blockade of Iran, the greater the damage to the world economy will be,” Rezaei stated. “We advise the US military to lift the siege before the Gulf of Oman turns into their graveyard.”
Rezaei, who previously commanded the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, argued that Iran would have the right to respond militarily because the blockade effectively represents an act of war.
The naval operation was announced by US President Donald Trump on April 13, according to reports, despite ongoing indirect diplomatic contacts reportedly facilitated by Pakistan. Although Washington and Tehran later declared a fragile ceasefire on April 8, both sides have continued to reject each other’s proposals for a broader agreement.
Over the weekend, Trump increased pressure on Tehran through posts on social media, warning that “the Clock is Ticking” for Iran. Reports also said he shared an image portraying Iran being invaded by neighboring countries, including nations that have so far remained neutral in the confrontation.
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