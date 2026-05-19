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US Pauses Participation in Defense Cooperation Board With Canada
(MENAFN) The US Department of Defense has paused its involvement in the long-established Permanent Joint Board on Defense (PJBD) with Canada, citing concerns over Ottawa’s defense commitments, according to reports and a senior US official.
Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby announced the decision on X, arguing that Canada has not made sufficient progress in strengthening its military capabilities.
“A strong Canada that prioritizes hard power over rhetoric benefits us all. Unfortunately, Canada has failed to make credible progress on its defense commitments,” he said.
He added that the Pentagon would reassess the value of continuing the forum, saying it will evaluate “how this forum benefits shared North American defense.”
The PJBD, created in 1940, has long functioned as a central mechanism for US-Canada defense coordination, covering areas such as continental security, Arctic defense strategy, and broader military cooperation.
Colby framed the move as part of a wider shift in US defense policy emphasizing burden-sharing among allies and increased investment in national military readiness.
“We can no longer avoid the gaps between rhetoric and reality. Real powers must sustain our rhetoric with shared defense and security responsibilities,” he said.
He further stressed that effective continental defense depends on both countries investing more in their own capabilities, arguing that such efforts are essential for mutual security and prosperity.
Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby announced the decision on X, arguing that Canada has not made sufficient progress in strengthening its military capabilities.
“A strong Canada that prioritizes hard power over rhetoric benefits us all. Unfortunately, Canada has failed to make credible progress on its defense commitments,” he said.
He added that the Pentagon would reassess the value of continuing the forum, saying it will evaluate “how this forum benefits shared North American defense.”
The PJBD, created in 1940, has long functioned as a central mechanism for US-Canada defense coordination, covering areas such as continental security, Arctic defense strategy, and broader military cooperation.
Colby framed the move as part of a wider shift in US defense policy emphasizing burden-sharing among allies and increased investment in national military readiness.
“We can no longer avoid the gaps between rhetoric and reality. Real powers must sustain our rhetoric with shared defense and security responsibilities,” he said.
He further stressed that effective continental defense depends on both countries investing more in their own capabilities, arguing that such efforts are essential for mutual security and prosperity.
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