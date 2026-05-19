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Report Claims Hezbollah Drone Use Limits Israeli Operations in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Drones deployed by Hezbollah are reportedly restricting a large share of Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon, with Israel’s public broadcaster KAN estimating that nearly 80% of operations in the area are being affected.
According to the report cited by KAN, the Israeli military assesses that explosive-laden drones have significantly reduced operational flexibility and contributed to casualties among troops. The situation has reportedly forced a shift in tactics, with many missions no longer conducted during daylight hours due to concerns over drone attacks.
KAN also reported that shortages of counter-drone systems have limited distribution of protective equipment, with only select soldiers in each unit receiving it.
The broadcaster further cited Israeli military intelligence sources as saying Hezbollah has recently altered its organizational structure, moving away from centralized command toward a more guerrilla-style operational model.
These sources indicated that the group is now relying on smaller, more autonomous cells carrying out rapid attacks while moving between villages in southern Lebanon. This shift was reportedly influenced in part by the killing of senior commanders within Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.
Separately, Hezbollah stated that it conducted 11 drone and missile strikes targeting Israeli forces and military vehicles in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, saying the attacks were in response to ongoing ceasefire violations.
Israeli officials have expressed increasing concern over Hezbollah’s drone capabilities, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously describing them as a “major threat” and calling for military countermeasures.
According to the report cited by KAN, the Israeli military assesses that explosive-laden drones have significantly reduced operational flexibility and contributed to casualties among troops. The situation has reportedly forced a shift in tactics, with many missions no longer conducted during daylight hours due to concerns over drone attacks.
KAN also reported that shortages of counter-drone systems have limited distribution of protective equipment, with only select soldiers in each unit receiving it.
The broadcaster further cited Israeli military intelligence sources as saying Hezbollah has recently altered its organizational structure, moving away from centralized command toward a more guerrilla-style operational model.
These sources indicated that the group is now relying on smaller, more autonomous cells carrying out rapid attacks while moving between villages in southern Lebanon. This shift was reportedly influenced in part by the killing of senior commanders within Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.
Separately, Hezbollah stated that it conducted 11 drone and missile strikes targeting Israeli forces and military vehicles in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, saying the attacks were in response to ongoing ceasefire violations.
Israeli officials have expressed increasing concern over Hezbollah’s drone capabilities, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously describing them as a “major threat” and calling for military countermeasures.
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