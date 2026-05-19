The Zigong Lantern Trade Fair Was Held In Zigong

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZIGONG, China, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 14, the Zigong Lantern Trade Fair, themed "Lanterns Illuminate China, Wisdom for the Future," was held in Zigong. The event was organized by Sichuan Daily Network Media Development Co., Ltd., which was also responsible for its execution and promotion. As an important part of the 32nd Zigong International Dinosaur Lantern Festival, the three-day fair established a professional and international platform for connecting the entire lantern industry chain, attracting more than 200 companies related to the industry chain and more than 400 businesspeople to participate.

The conference brought together industry leaders from the fields of diplomacy, academia, and international communications to engage in discussions on topics such as the global expansion of lanterns, the integration of culture and tourism, and urban branding. Numerous industry experts, representatives from the internet sector, and overseas bloggers shared their insights and offered recommendations for the international development of Zigong's lantern industry.

The event featured ceremonies such as the presentation of certificates to enterprises under the regional public brand for lanterns and the awarding of prizes for outstanding lantern displays at the festival. Concurrently, 2025 Annual Development Report of Zigong Lantern Industry

was released. The comprehensive lantern industry chain exhibition showcased the sector's achievements, with 60 participating enterprises presenting a full range of cultural and creative products and technological innovations.

The conference achieved remarkable cooperation results, with 19 domestic and international cooperation projects signed on-site, totaling a contract value of 1.027 billion yuan. Several cross-border cooperation agreements were signed online, further opening up overseas markets.

With its profound industrial foundation, Zigong Lantern have won numerous national honors and frequently appeared on cultural tourism stages at home and abroad. This conference has opened up channels for connecting industry resources, promoted the integrated and innovative development of the lantern industry, continuously enhanced the world-class cultural brand of Zigong Lantern, and accumulated momentum for the high-quality development of the local economy.









Company: SICHUANDAILY NETWORK MEDIA DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

Contact Person: Larry Liu

Email:...

Website:

Telephone: 18508133186

City: Zigong

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at