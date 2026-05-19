Accessible Milieau Stands Basis For Realizing Disabled People's Rights - Jordanian NGO

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An accessible environment is fundamental to the realization of the rights of people with disabilities to education, employment, healthcare, and participation in public life, President of the Jordanian "I am Human" Society for Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Asia Abdel Mutaleb Yaghi, at the event "Inclusive Cities and Independent Living for People with Disabilities," held as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, accessibility for people with disabilities is not merely a matter of technical standards or legal requirements, but a fundamental condition for the realization of human rights.

"Without an accessible environment, it is impossible to talk about the right to education, work, health, or the right to participate in cultural and social life," she said.

Yaghi emphasized that when designing cities, constructing roads, public buildings, and transport systems, the needs of all people, including those with various physical, sensory, and cognitive disabilities, must be taken into account.

According to her, this is the basis of the concept of universal design, which entails creating products and environments usable by all people without the need for additional adaptations or specialized solutions.

She noted that the photo exhibition "Accessibility Myths: Invisible Barriers of Modern Urban Development," presented as part of the event, allows visitors to see the city through the eyes of a person with a disability and highlight hidden barriers that often go unnoticed in everyday life.

--