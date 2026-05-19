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Trump Administration Weighs Stronger Measures Against Cuba
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly giving more serious thought to military action against Cuba after his economic pressure strategy toward the Caribbean nation failed to achieve the desired outcome, according to a report released Monday by a media outlet.
Two unnamed individuals told the Politico outlet that Trump and top members of his administration have become increasingly dissatisfied with the Cuban government’s resistance to implementing reforms sought by Washington.
“The mood has definitely changed,” one of the insiders familiar with the ongoing discussions told the media outlet.
“The initial idea on Cuba was that the leadership was weak and that the combination of stepped-up sanctions enforcement, really an oil blockade, and clear U.S. military wins in Venezuela and Iran would scare the Cubans into making a deal. Now Iran has gone sideways, and the Cubans are proving much tougher than originally thought. So now military action is on the table in a way that it wasn’t before," the source added.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated Thursday that removing Washington’s energy “blockade” would be a far “simpler” solution for assisting the island than the $100 million relief package proposed by the United States, as Cuba struggles through its most severe fuel shortage in decades.
"The damage could be alleviated in a much easier and more expedient way by lifting or easing the blockade, since it is well known that the humanitarian situation is coldly calculated and induced," Diaz-Canel wrote on the US social media platform X.
Two unnamed individuals told the Politico outlet that Trump and top members of his administration have become increasingly dissatisfied with the Cuban government’s resistance to implementing reforms sought by Washington.
“The mood has definitely changed,” one of the insiders familiar with the ongoing discussions told the media outlet.
“The initial idea on Cuba was that the leadership was weak and that the combination of stepped-up sanctions enforcement, really an oil blockade, and clear U.S. military wins in Venezuela and Iran would scare the Cubans into making a deal. Now Iran has gone sideways, and the Cubans are proving much tougher than originally thought. So now military action is on the table in a way that it wasn’t before," the source added.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated Thursday that removing Washington’s energy “blockade” would be a far “simpler” solution for assisting the island than the $100 million relief package proposed by the United States, as Cuba struggles through its most severe fuel shortage in decades.
"The damage could be alleviated in a much easier and more expedient way by lifting or easing the blockade, since it is well known that the humanitarian situation is coldly calculated and induced," Diaz-Canel wrote on the US social media platform X.
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