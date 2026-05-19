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Taiwan's First-Ever Presidential Impeachment Vote Defeated
(MENAFN) A landmark impeachment motion targeting Taiwanese leader William Lai was decisively defeated Tuesday in what marks the first-ever presidential impeachment vote in the island's constitutional history, local media reported.
The motion fell well short of the supermajority threshold required for passage in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan, with only 56 lawmakers voting in favour and 50 against, according to Taipei Times. An additional seven legislators declined to collect ballots.
The proceedings were set in motion by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party following Premier Cho Jung-tai's refusal to countersign opposition-backed legislative amendments tied to government revenue allocation laws. Leveraging their combined parliamentary majority, the two opposition parties formally initiated the impeachment process in December of last year — with Tuesday's vote falling just one day before Lai marks his second anniversary in office.
Under Taiwan's constitutional framework, a presidential impeachment requires the backing of at least 76 lawmakers before the case can be referred to the Constitutional Court for further judicial review — a threshold the motion failed to reach by a significant margin.
The motion fell well short of the supermajority threshold required for passage in the 113-seat Legislative Yuan, with only 56 lawmakers voting in favour and 50 against, according to Taipei Times. An additional seven legislators declined to collect ballots.
The proceedings were set in motion by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the Taiwan People's Party following Premier Cho Jung-tai's refusal to countersign opposition-backed legislative amendments tied to government revenue allocation laws. Leveraging their combined parliamentary majority, the two opposition parties formally initiated the impeachment process in December of last year — with Tuesday's vote falling just one day before Lai marks his second anniversary in office.
Under Taiwan's constitutional framework, a presidential impeachment requires the backing of at least 76 lawmakers before the case can be referred to the Constitutional Court for further judicial review — a threshold the motion failed to reach by a significant margin.
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